Stalker 2 Gets Delayed Again, Now Arrives in November 2024

It isn’t a lie when we say the anticipation behind the upcoming STALKER 2 game is relatively high. The long-awaited sequel to one of the best first-person open-world action-adventure shooters by GSC Game World has kept the fans and newcomers on their toes. However, with an ongoing war in Ukraine against Russia, the game’s release has always been in trouble. While development has been going steadily, the developer isn’t ready to let old players revisit the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone yet—or even newcomers.

As announced today, STALKER 2: Heart of the Chornobyl has been delayed again, missing its new September 5, 2024 release date. The game will now launch on November 20, 2024, for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Yevhen Grygorovych, Game Director at GSC Game World, says the additional two months will allow them to fix bugs. At the same time, GSC Game World calls them “unexpected anomalies.” You know, because anomalies roam the map of STALKER.

However, while the game gets delayed, it also introduces a brand-new trailer. It gives us a glimpse of the upcoming STALKER 2. Furthermore, they also announced an upcoming developer deep dive with Xbox!

IT will take place on August 12, 2024, and feature interviews and a behind-the-scenes development process. Additionally, there will be new footage of the game and a complete walkthrough of a story quest! So, if you are looking forward to the game, there is lots to look forward to!

Recently, GSC Game World released a brand-new collection of STALKER Trilogy for the PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It collects the first three games of STALKER into one package, letting console players experience a cult classic.

