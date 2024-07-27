Home > News > The Boys Prequel Series Announced Featuring Soldier Boy & Stormfront

Shashank Shakya
The Boys Prequel Series In The Works With Jensen Ackles
In Short
  • A new prequel series of The Boys is being made with Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash
  • The series will be named Vough Rising and will revolve around the exploits of Soldier Boy and Stormfront.
  • As of now, there is no release date announced for the series.

After the massive success of The Boys Season 4, people have been eagerly waiting for the release of The Boys Season 5 and Gen V Season 2 before that. However, the fans were taken by surprise by Prime Video at the SDCC 2024 where it was revealed that a prequel series to The Boys starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront is in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

This news was made public by Jensen present in person at the event and Aya via a video. They revealed The Boys prequel series will be titled “Vought Rising” and is under the wing of executive producer and showrunner Paul Grellong and the creation of this series will be done under the leadership of none other than  Eric Kripke himself. They both commented on what this series is going to be about stating-

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys, It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought,We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V”

As of now, no official release date has been announced for the upcoming series but it’s safe to assume that it is going to happen after the series finale of The Boys since the prequel series is currently in the early stages of production. So, let’s wait for some more updates to come for “Vought Rising” and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an Entertainment Writer and has completed his Bachelors(Honours) with English Literature. He is a published writer. He boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universes along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

