Gen V Season 2 Trailer Previewed at SDCC 2024 With One Cameo from The Boys

After the end of The Boys Season 4, people have been waiting around for The Boys Season 5 which will branch out of Gen V Season 2 and finally, we have some promising updates about the show next in line. At the currently running SDCC 2024, the first trailer for Gen V Season 2 was shown to attendees, and by the looks of it, it seems that the series is going to be quite epic.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

The trailer shows us that Hamish Linklater is going to take up the role of Cipher and will appear as the new dean of Godolkin University. We also get to see that Chase Crawford’s The Deep will also make an appearance in the series and this tie his role might be bigger than his cameo in Gen V Season 1.

The trailer does not reveal how they got out of the place they were captured in at the end of Gen V season 1 but we see Marie, Jordan, and Emma back on the Campus as they are transported by Cate in a prison bus. The clip shown at SDCC also shows Marie being in remorse for what she did in season 1 while Cate and Sam walk down a dark path. The trailer did not reveal the exact release date of Gen V season 2 but it has been confirmed that the series will release in 2025. So, till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!