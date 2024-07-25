Latest Pixel 9 Series Leak Reveals Everything Except Pricing

Google just cannot seem to stop the overflowing leaks of its upcoming Pixel 9 series of devices. Last week, the company officially revealed the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold probably due to the fear of leaks and the hype dying down, and unsurprisingly, we now have our full look and all exclusive features of the Pixel 9 series.

Steve H McFly AKA OnLeaks in partnership with 91Mobiles shared the full launch posters of the Pixel 9 series, revealing the key specifications and software features such as the color variants, new software additions, box contents, specs table, Gemini, free Gemini Advanced membership for a year, and more. Hey #FutureSquad! Today, I have a massive promo material leak to share with you! Revealing almost everything about the #Google #Pixel9 Series and #Pixel9ProFold!…😏



On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/x11PoGjh6C pic.twitter.com/iktum4d5p0— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 25, 2024

Pixel 9 Pro Specifications

The Pixel 9 series will feature Tensor G4 and the Pro and XL variants will come with 6.3 and 6.8 inches Super Actua displays. 16GB is the amount of RAM on offer across variants.

The rear cameras on the Pros comprise 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP telephoto. The front camera is a 42 MP unit. The Pro will be available in four matte colors Pink, Hazel, Black, and Porcelain.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications

On the other hand, the vanilla Pixel 9 has two rear cameras — 50 MP wide and 48 MP ultrawide. The front camera on the standard Pixel 9 is sadly not 42 MP but 10.5 MP.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the RAM is the same as the Pro. The outer display is a 6.3-inch unit followed by an 8-inch inner display. The front camera is a 10 MP unit along with three rear cameras — 48 MP wide, 10.5 MP ultrawide, and 10.8 MP telephoto.

The box of the Pixel 9 series unfortunately still doesn’t contain a charger but a USB 2.0 Type-C to Type-C cable (mind you, Pixel 9 has USB 3.2 Gen 2 and is capable of display output). The lack of USB 3.0 cable is a bummer and we wish Google included a USB 3.0 cable.

Google also mentions the "game-changing Google Tensor G4" and a "24-hour battery." Besides, there are 7 years of security patches and feature drops like the Pixel 8 series.

Software Features

The posters show Google’s betting heavily on Gemini and Circle to Search, alongside a new feature called Pixel Screenshots which lets you save info that you may recall later. This could be places, events, or anything you may need to access later.

Besides, Google is expected to finally announce satellite connectivity on the Pixel 9. While the poster doesn’t mention satellite connectivity, the mention of crisis alerts and emergency SOS could lead to the speaker transitioning to Satellite Connectivity on August 13.

The poster also mentions how Pixel helps prevent scams, phishing, and malware. This could be to recall the new safety features Google introduced a month ago.

Lastly, Google will be giving Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold users access to Gemini Advanced. Yes, the Pixel 9 has been left out as you can read in the terms at the bottom of the poster.

Pixel Portfolio

The last poster showcases all the latest devices in the Pixel portfolio, including what looks like Pixel Buds Pro 2?

We already know that the Buds Pro 2 won’t receive any changes from the outside but the earbuds are expected to have a slightly different design for better fit. The poster also includes the Pixel Watch 3 XL.

