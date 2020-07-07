Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 20-series will reportedly go on sale in South Korea just days after its official announcement. According to a new report, the devices will be up for sale in Samsung’s home market August 21st – just days after it is officially unveiled August 5th. There’s no word, however, on when the lineup will be available for purchase globally.

According to prior reports, the Galaxy Note 20-series will be unveiled August 5th in the first-ever online-only ‘Unpacked’ event. Samsung is also expected to announced the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the upcoming event. While the former will be a successor to the first-gen Galaxy Fold, the latter will be a 5G-version of the original Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year.

Coming back to the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, it is expected to consist of at least two models. While the base Galaxy Note 20 will be the mass-market variant, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the premium offering for folks wanting a no-compromise device. According to recent rumors, the base model may only have a 60Hz display instead of a 90/120Hz one. It also might not get the 100x ‘Space Zoom’ seen in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Multiple leaks over the past months suggest that the Note 20 might be powered by the Exynos 992 SoC. It might also have a triple-camera setup at the back, led by Samsung’s own 108MP Bright HM1 sensor. Renders of both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have also been leaked online in recent days. So, are you excited about Samsung’s upcoming phablets? Let us know in the comments down below.