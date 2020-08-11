Samsung will launch the Mystic Blue color variant of the Galaxy Note 20 in India. The device was originally launched in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colors at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked event.

In case you’re wondering, the specifications of the Mystic Blue color model remains unchanged. To recall, the Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ flat AMOLED display with just 60Hz refresh rate.

In case you’re planning to purchase the Galaxy Note 20, it is worth noting that the device features a polycarbonate back panel as opposed to the glass back panel seen on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Under the hood, Samsung has used the octa-core Exynos 990 chipset. You get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the device. The battery used in the Galaxy Note 20 has a 4,500mAh capacity. It supports 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 9W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, you get a 12MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 64MP telephoto lens that supports 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Space Zoom. The selfie camera on the Galaxy Note 20 is a 10MP sensor.

According to Amazon and Flipkart listings of the Galaxy Note 20, the device will be available from August 28. The handset will retail at Rs. 77,999, just like the other two color variants. Samsung is offering various pre-order discounts, which will bring down the price.

At the time of writing this article, the Mystic Blue variant is up for pre-order on Samsung’s online store, whereas the other two variants are available for pre-booking on both Amazon and Flipkart too.