After launching the Galaxy Fold in South Korea and the US last month, Samsung has finally launched it in India, as planned. The device was originally unveiled back in February and, was set to be launched globally by the end of April before reports of serious malfunction forced Samsung to postpone its global availability. However, now that the supposedly-fixed device is being launched commercially, a new report last week suggested that the upgraded display may still have some issues that might not have been rectified entirely.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3 inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels and HDR10+ support. It also has a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1680 x 720 pixel resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855, and is offered with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone comes with a side-mounted physical fingerprint scanner, while other sensors include an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass and barometer.

The triple-cam setup at the back includes a 12 MP primary sensor paired to an f/1.5-2.4, 27mm wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS. There’s also a 12MP secondary sensor paired to an f/2.4, 52mm telephoto lens with OIS and 2x optical zoom. The final sensor, a 16MP unit, comes with an f/2.2, 12mm ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s a dual-cam setup with a 10 MP sensor (f/2.2, 26mm) and an 8 MP sensor (f/1.9, 24mm) with support for HDR.

The Galaxy Fold runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, but one would expect the Android 10 update to be rolled out sooner rather than later. It carries a dual-cell 4,380mAh Li-Po battery with support for 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC and USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Price and Availability

The Galaxy Fold has been price at Rs. 1,64,999 in India. Pre-bookings will start from this Friday, October 4th, while deliveries are slated to begin from October 20th. Interestingly, while one-time screen replacements have been priced at $149 in the US, it’s being offered for free in India.