Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 along with Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5. While we are two months away from the launch date, there’s some bad news for Samsung fans and anyone who is planning to buy the Galaxy Note 20.

Popular tipster Ice Universe has tweeted that the base Galaxy Note 20 is likely to come with a disappointing 60Hz refresh rate. The news comes at a time when the smartphone industry is adopting 90Hz as a standard and pushing ahead to 120Hz refresh rate displays and even more with 240Hz displays.

Although Ice Universe is usually fairly accurate in terms of leaks, the presence of a 60Hz refresh rate on Galaxy Note 20 sounds sketchy, especially since the entire Galaxy S20 lineup features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The tipster even goes on to state that the base Galaxy Note 20 would be equivalent to a Lite variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. That is, Samsung may compromise in terms of specifications as a cost-cutting measure.

Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate.

It's a desperate specification.😑 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

The Galaxy Note 20, the tipster claims, will feature a Full HD flat display. The renders of Galaxy Note 20 that got leaked last month also hint at a flat display in the device.

If all these rumors reflect in reality, we could expect Samsung to price the Galaxy Note 20 somewhere around the starting price of Galaxy S20 or even lower. The Galaxy S20 starts at $999, whereas the Galaxy Note 10 got launched last year at a starting price of $949.

While we can’t confirm if these rumors would be true, we hope Samsung doesn’t launch the regular Galaxy Note 20 with a 60Hz display. If it does, it better be priced aggressively to survive in competitive markets.