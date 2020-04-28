Rather than using the Exynos 990 chipset featured in the Galaxy S20 series being sold in some regions, Samsung will reportedly use its upcoming Exynos 992 chipset on the Galaxy Note 20 series.

As reported by ZDNet Korea, Samsung is likely to announce the chipset later this year. The chipset is expected to be more power-efficient than the Exynos 990. Samsung has reportedly been working on this chipset for a few months now.

The Exynos 992 chipset could be manufactured in Samsung’s 6nm process. In case you’re wondering, the current Exynos 990 is being fabricated in Samsung’s 7nm EUV process.

Apart from the improvements Exynos 992 offers, ZDNet Korea points out at the chaos surrounding the availability of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset for Samsung’s efforts to focus on Exynos processors. For those unaware, Meizu’s Chief Marketing Officer Wan Zhiqiang shared on Weibo that there won’t be Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset won’t be launched this year.

The rumor mill has not really started churning out leaks regarding Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 lineup except a sketchy GeekBench listing that claims the handset would feature 8GB of RAM and run Android 10 out of the box.

Although Samsung denies all the performance difference claims between its Exynos and Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S20 series, tests suggest otherwise and users are not happy. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Samsung manages to bridge the performance gap with Exynos 992 to address all the complaints raised by Samsung owners.

Samsung’s Note series is usually launched sometime in August but the company could be delaying it this time around due to disruptions in the industry caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.