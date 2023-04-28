18 Examples of AI You’re Using in Daily Life in 2023

The entire tech world is debating the consequences of artificial intelligence and the part AI is going to play in shaping our future. While we might think that artificial intelligence is at least a few years away from causing any considerable effects on our lives, it’s actually already here. However, did you know that Artificial intelligence is affecting our decisions and our lifestyles every day? Don’t believe me? Well, read along as we tell you 18 examples of artificial intelligence you are using in your daily life.

Examples of Artificial Intelligence In Your Daily Life (2023)

In this article, we have mentioned all sorts of AI examples that we are knowingly or unknowingly part of. You can expand the table below and move to the corresponding section with just a click.

1. Chatbots

At this point in time, all of us are accustomed to using various chatbots on the Internet. Whether it is something as simple as a customer service bot to one that talks like a human, there are bots of all kinds. However, did you know a lot of the bots you have been using are actually examples of artificial intelligence?

A prominent example of this is ChatGPT. People started out using this chatbot as just another online companion. However, you’ll be surprised to know that, ChatGPT is actually an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. ChatGPT is powered by OpenAI’s large language model (GPT 3). The company has also released a newer model titled GPT-4, an LLM available to Plus users.

The bot has been designed to mimic human-like responses and perform a variety of tasks. While people initially used the chatbot for simple conversations, it quickly turned out that ChatGPT is capable of doing just about anything online.

The AI chatbot can write blog posts, generate and debug complex code, weave vivid stories, give recipes, and answer almost any question you would ask it. This lends ChatGPT a lot of power to help with anything. ChatGPT is even getting Internet access soon with OpenAI releasing plugins for it. The next time you go about using ChatGPT or its alternatives, do remember that it is one of the best examples of artificial intelligence in 2023. And if you already use it, check out these cool things you can do with ChatGPT and be amazed.

2. Microsoft Bing

While Google has always been the go-to search engine for almost everyone, Microsoft has now revamped Bing with artificial intelligence. The new AI Bing has been specially created to give the search engine the power to intelligently give nuanced responses by its AI. However, Bing also benefits from the new Chat mode.

Bing AI’s Chat mode essentially lets any user talk to the search engine and draw up all forms of search results. Like ChatGPT, Bing can answer a wide variety of questions and do a lot of things. Since its release, MS Bing has soared in popularity with the website registering over 100 million daily active users. If you’re already a part of the crowd using MS Bing AI, you might have already tried out this powerful example of artificial intelligence.

3. Google Duplex and Hold For Me

Google Duplex is another AI-based service that is truly leveraging the full potential of AI. In 2018, Google demonstrated Duplex which could book a table at restaurants on your behalf. It mimics the human voice and understands context and replies naturally just like any other human being. You can use Google Duplex to book a movie ticket at a theater, book a seat at a salon, and more. Currently, the service is only limited to the US and is available only in English.

Apart from that, Hold For Me is a new addition to Pixel phones in the US. It’s another example of AI in our daily life that makes day-to-day tasks so much more hassle-free. For example, if you call a toll-free number and when are put on hold, Google Assistant can handle the call and notify you when an actual human is ready to talk to you. This way, you can save a lot of time.

4. Smart Compose, Quick Reply, and Grammar Check

If you use Gmail then you might have noticed a feature called Smart Compose. It suggests complete sentences based on the preceding line that you have written. It uses Artificial Intelligence to quickly compose your email drafts with contextual accuracy and correct grammar. I use it quite often and believe me, it’s pretty helpful. There could be no better example of AI making life better and saving time on the other hand. You can use this feature in the Compose window. Whenever you get a smart compose suggestion, just hit the tab key and it will be added to your draft.

There is also Quick Reply, both in Gmail and messaging apps on Android, and this technology is also powered by AI. For example, when I get a message on WhatsApp, some quick replies appear on top of the notification based on the message. You can simply tap on it and the reply will be sent instantly. This is another example of AI making a small difference in how we interact online.

Lastly, we have Grammar Check on Google Docs which is powered by AI. There are countless people who use Google Docs to write stories, articles, and whatnot. And Google leverages its advancement in AI to help users write error-free sentences. The service is enabled by default, but you can manually turn it on from Tools -> Spelling and Grammar. Apart from Google’s service, you have Grammarly and many alternatives that offer AI-based grammar checks.

5. Google Recorder, Live Captions, and Transcribe

One of the best uses of AI is happening in speech detection. Google Recorder, Otter.ai are some of the best examples which are leveraging AI to transcribe speeches in real-time. In fact, Google Recorder goes one step further and uses Machine Learning (which is a subset of AI) to transcribe speeches without internet connectivity. Everything happens offline and with pinpoint accuracy. Not to mention, it also creates a searchable note so you can easily edit the transcription on the go.

Besides that, Google has also brought Live Caption on Android and Chrome browsers. It can listen to internal audio and offer live captioning in real-time. All of this is possible because of AI. Note that, currently, Live Captions only supports English. Then there is the Live Transcribe app by Google which transcribes speeches in over 80 languages and in real time. That’s absolutely great, right? Not to mention, it can detect surrounding sounds such as fire alarms or doorbell ringing which can help people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

6. Google Lens and OCR

Google Lens is another Google service that is built on AI and has some great technology for fast and accurate optical recognition. It allows you to search for anything through images. Just point the camera to a shoe or a plant or an animal or a text, and it can detect the type of subject and will provide precise information on that thing in just a few seconds. All of this is possible because of AI’s advancement in the field of optical recognition.

Not to mention, Google Lens can also do OCR and you can extract texts from images easily. In fact, almost all the OCR software libraries like Tesseract or TensorFlow are built on AI to detect the characters on an image. When you use apps like Adobe Scan or Microsoft Office Lens, smart cropping and edge detection are actually powered by AI. So nonchalantly, you are actively using AI in your daily life and benefit from it.

7. Fall Detection and Car Crash Detection

Newer Apple Watches come with a Fall Detection feature that alerts the nearby emergency team when it senses you had a hard fall. It uses data from the accelerometer and gyroscope to sense the fall and leverages AI algorithms to accurately sense a hard fall. You may not know it, but due to AI, so many lives are being saved.

Similarly, Google and Apple iPhones now come with Car Crash Detection which is trained on Machine Learning models of real-life car crashes. If the phone senses a car crash, it sends the location to your chosen contacts and also sends an alert to the response team. It’s safe to say that from software utilities to life-saving features, all of them are now powered by AI that we use in our daily life.

8. Social Media Feeds, Amazon, and Netflix Recommendations

Sadly, social media too has a big AI factor involved in it. Even if you are living under a rock, there’s a high probability that you are tweeting from underneath it. If Twitter’s not your platform, maybe it’s Facebook or Instagram, Snapchat, or any of the myriad social media apps out there. Well, if you are using social media, most of your decisions are being impacted by artificial intelligence.

From the feeds that you see in your timeline to the notifications that you receive from these apps, everything is curated by AI. It does this through complex algorithms that is takes all your past behavior, web searches, interactions, video watches, and more as sample data. It then uses all this to tailor the experience just for you. The sole purpose of AI here is to make the apps so addictive that you come back to them time and time again. As we have already seen, AI in social media is definitely winning this battle.

Not to mention, the recommendations you see on Amazon after adding a product to the cart or based on your browsing history, of them are curated based on AI. Even Netflix recommendations are smartly curated using AI to show you movies and shows that are tuned to your preferences.

9. Google Assistant and Camera

Long before we started using ChatGPT or Bing, we already had AI in our hands. If you regularly use a smartphone, you are interacting with AI whether you know it or not. From using built-in smart assistants to features like portrait mode in phone cameras, AI is impacting our lives every day.

In fact, the two examples that I provided above give us a glimpse into the world of AI and how it is affecting our lives. Firstly, there are obvious AI elements that most of us have some knowledge about. For example, when you are using a smart assistant, whether it’s Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, or Bixby, you more or less know that these assistants are based on AI. However, when we are using a feature such as portrait mode while shooting a picture, we never consider that AI might be behind that too. Have you ever thought about how Google Pixel phones or iPhones can capture such great portrait shots? The answer is artificial intelligence.

Now more and more manufacturers are including AI in their smartphones with big chip manufacturers including Qualcomm and Huawei producing chips with built-in AI capabilities. The AI integration is helping in bringing features like scene detection, mixed and virtual reality elements, and more. AI is going to play an even major role in the coming years. We are already seeing a huge emphasis on AI with the latest Android and iOS updates.

10. AI Image Generators

After reading the above, you must already be aware of the power of AI when it comes to visual media. While features like OCR scanning can intelligently convert real word objects to text, AI integration in portrait mode helps frame better pictures. However, did you know that you can actually generate full-fledged images through AI in 2023? The advent of AI has actually resulted in image creation being very easy. Users still need imagination but now it’s to come up with prompts for AI image generators. These generators use a combination of AI technologies to intelligently create a wide variety of images.

As mentioned, the generators only require prompts and hence are limited by our own imagination. AI image generators like Midjourney are amazingly excellent at coming up with vivid and beautiful images. As you can see above, these AI-created images are on par and in some cases surpass images created by artists. If the same trend continues, expect AI to one day rival the creative industry. However, until that happens there are a lot of these generators around. Check out these best AI art generators and try them out yourself.

11. Autonomous Vehicles

Talking about AI, there is no better and more prominent display of this technology than what smart car manufacturers are doing with it. Just a few years back, using a fully automatic car was a dream, however, now companies like Tesla have made so much progress that we already have a fleet of semi-automatic cars on the road.

Tesla cars are a prime example of how AI is impacting our daily life. Did you know that all the Tesla cars are interconnected and the things that your car learns are shared across all the cars? This means, if you had to take an unanticipated hard left on a cross-road, all the Tesla cars will know how to maneuver that turn after they are updated. There are already more than 500,000 Tesla cars running in the US alone and that number is set to increase exponentially now that Tesla has solved its major production problems. With autonomous cars running on our roads and autonomous drones flying above us, you won’t be able to deny the impact of AI on our lives.

12. Music and Media Streaming Services

Another great example of how AI impacts our lives are the music and media streaming services like Netflix that we are using on a daily basis. Whether you are using Spotify or YouTube, AI is making the decisions for you. You might feel that you are in total control but you are not. A good example of this is the Discover Weekly playlist. Spotify uses AI and ML to intelligently add new artists and songs to our playlists.

Newer AI-centric features like Enhance on the other hand add songs with the same vibe to the playlist you’ve created. Guess how it works? Yes, AI. Youtube sits on the same branch, with its recommendations. By studying all your data and behavior, the streaming service knows exactly what you watch. So, next time you are hitting play on a recommended video on YouTube or watching a recommended show on Netflix, or listening to a pre-created playlist on Spotify, or any other media and music streaming service for that matter, remember that AI is playing a big role in that.

13. Video Games

The video game industry is probably one of the earliest adopters of AI. The integration started very small with the use of AI to generate random levels that people can play. However, that has increased to a level that goes far beyond what one can even imagine.

On the large scale, we have observed OpenAI 5, developed by the company OpenAI which is being backed by Elon Musk, beating pro-level Dota 2 players in one on one matches while also beating amateur Dota 2 teams. This achievement is being hailed as a leapfrogging moment in the AI industry. Dota 2 is a strategy-based game where players have to make decisions every second, and beating pro players in such a dynamic game is a huge achievement for AI.

However, besides this, video games have had an AI element to them for quite some time. When you are playing a game such as PUBG or Fortnite, you essentially start against a couple of AI-powered bots and then move to play against real players. Even when you are playing a single-person story mode game, you are playing against AI bosses.

If you are playing racing games, you are racing against AI bots. Probably the most interesting use of AI we have seen in games is in the Middle Earth series of games where your enemies which are controlled by AI evolve based on their interaction with you and other gaming elements. I can go on and on about the use of AI in games, but that would make this article very long. Just know that if you play any game, you are using AI.

14. Navigation and Travel

Another great example where AI daily affects us is the navigation and travel industry. From our daily commutes to our big trips, AI is everywhere. Do you know that whether you are using Google or Apple Maps for navigating, calling an Uber, or booking a flight ticket, you are using AI?

Well, if you didn’t know that before, it’s time that you open your eyes. Both Google and Apple along with other navigation services use artificial intelligence to interpret hundreds of thousands of data points that they receive to give you real-time traffic data. When you are calling an Uber, both the pricing and the car that matches your ride request are decided by AI. As you can see, AI plays a significant role in how we reach point A to point B.

15. Security and Surveillance

While we can all debate the ethics of using a broad surveillance system, there’s no denying the fact that it is being used and AI is playing a big part in that. It is not possible for humans to keep monitoring multiple monitors with feeds from hundreds if not thousands of cameras at the same time, and hence, using AI makes perfect sense.

With technologies like object recognition and facial recognition getting better and better every day, it won’t be long before all the security camera feeds are being monitored by an AI and not a human. While there’s still time before AI can be fully implemented, this is going to be our future.

16. Facial Recognition

Speaking of facial recognition, did you realize that the technology you use to unlock your phones also piggybacks off AI? Yes, facial recognition is yet another technology that is a good example of artificial intelligence. As times have changed, unlocking methods have gotten advanced.

Apple’s Face ID for example uses captures accurate face data by projecting and analyzing thousands of invisible dots to create a depth map of your face and also captures an infrared image of your face. While it does also use hardware for the capture, the AI element is very much there. The ability for facial recognition to see in 3D is enabled by AI and the technology that comes under its lap. So the next time you unlock your iPhone or Android, do remember that you just used artificial intelligence.

17. Smart Speakers

If you thought Google and Siri were just restricted to your phones, you thought wrong. Not for nothing, many believe that smart speakers are all set for a big boom in technology. Besides performing rudimentary actions, smart speakers use a complex combination of AI to interpret speech and perform actions. Aside from controlling smart home devices, they do a plethora of things like sending quick messages, setting reminders, checking the weather, and getting the latest news. And it’s this versatility that’s proving to be a decisive factor for them.

Led by smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Apple Homepod series, the global smart market is estimated to reach a staggering US$ 27.92 billion in sales by 2028. Smart speakers are probably the most overt examples of the use of artificial intelligence in our lives.

18. Adaptive Battery/Charging

Did you know that something as simple as adaptive charging on your phone uses AI? It will surprise you even further to know that has been the case for a long time now. For those unaware, adaptive battery refers to the feature wherein the phone intelligently learns your usage patterns and optimizes apps accordingly. The adaptive battery has been on Android phones ever since Android 9 and is a feature that utilizes Google’s Deepmind AI technology.

On the other hand, Adaptive charging is a feature that again intelligently learns your usage patterns. However, here the aim is to ensure the maximum possible lifespan for your iPhone’s battery. It does that by stopping the charging at 80% and waiting until you need to use it to top off the rest. Again, this feature uses a combination of AI and ML to achieve it. As you can already tell, AI’s role in our lives had begun even when we weren’t aware of its existence.

Artificial Intelligence: The Present and the Future

As you can see, all of our lives are impacted by artificial intelligence on a daily basis. Whether we are using our smartphones, surfing the internet, buying products online, using navigation, wasting time on social media, or listening to songs on our favorite music streaming service, AI is impacting our choices in one way or another. So what do you think about AI’s role in our lives? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!