This AI-Powered Plush Toy Can Help Reduce Your Child’s Screen Time

As a parent, you probably know how tough it is to keep kids engaged with traditional toys, with screen time being the last resort. But this AI-powered plush from Magical Toys could be the solution you were looking for, as it can interact naturally in a variety of languages, turning fun time into learning time, keeping them away from screens.

The AI toy in question is Dino, and this fluffy little plushie comes baked in with an AI chatbot. This allows it to engage with your kids in a very natural manner, as if they are talking to another overenthusiastic friend. It can tell stories, jokes, and even play games and do activities with them.

Image Credit: Magical Toys

And parents can monitor all the interactions and chats Dino is having with their kids using the companion app. They can even enter their child’s details to make the experience more personalized for them, and select from 37 languages including their native tongue or one they would like their kids to learn.

Dino comes in a variety of different color options, so you can get one based on your child’s preference. You can get Dino from Magical Toys for $199, but it is a subscription-based toy. Parents can try out Dino for the first month for free, but after that, it will set you back $19.99/month to use AI features.

This is a bummer for sure, because without a subscription, Dino turns into a regular plushie. But Magical Toys is offering a 30-day return period, so you can see whether your kids are enjoying their time with Dino or not, and then decide if it’s worth the subscription. Honestly, it’s a cool concept, and I wish I had something like this when I was a kid.