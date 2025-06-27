Google’s New Doppl App Lets You Try Out Outfits on the Fly

During the Google I/O event in May, the company showed off a new tool that lets you try out different stylish outfits virtually. Like a scene out of the ’90s movie classic Clueless. Now, Google is expanding upon that idea by dropping a new app called Doppl.

Doppl is a new app out of Google Labs that lets you see how different clothing and outfits would look on you virtually. So you can simply take a picture of whatever clothes you fancy, and upload them to the Doppl app. It will show how the outfit will look on you realistically, and also turn your static image into a short video, so you can see how it would look from different angles.

In the announcement blog post, Google mentions, “With Doppl, you can try out any look, so if you see an outfit you like from a friend, at a local thrift shop, or featured on social media, you can upload a photo of it into Doppl and imagine how it might look on you. You can also save or share your best looks with friends or followers.”

The Try it on feature Doppl is based on uses Google’s custom Imagen model, which can understand the depth and dimensions of your body as well as different textures of the cloth and how they behave based on the image. The same could be used here as well to produce the best-looking results.

Doppl is currently out on the Google Play Store (Free) and the Apple App Store (Free). So you can go ahead and try it for yourself. However, if you don’t find it in your app store, then don’t be puzzled because it is only available in the US at the moment.