8 Best Features of Sora, OpenAI’s AI Video Generation Tool

OpenAI has launched Sora, its AI video generator tool which brings several new features including Remix, Storyboard, Re-cut, and more. Along with that, you get a new user interface to create AI videos and you can discover a huge library of Sora-generated videos. If you want to learn more about Sora, its features, and how different it is from ChatGPT, go through our explainer below.

The Basics

First of all, Sora can generate videos up to 20 seconds long in 1080p resolution with support for 480p and 720p outputs as well. You can customize the video duration to 5, 10, 15, or 20 seconds. In terms of the aspect ratio, Sora can create videos in 16:9, 9:16, and 1:1 — basically, all three popular formats are supported including landscape, vertical, and square.

A Brand New Interface for Sora

For Sora, OpenAI developed a completely new interface to create and discover AI-generated videos. OpenAI didn’t rely on ChatGPT’s chat-based UI for Sora, instead, it has a new home and you can access Sora right away. To be frank, Sora’s UI looks somewhat like the web version of Instagram which is not a bad thing, per se.

On Sora’s homepage, you can explore and find featured and recent AI videos. You can also save videos, and check out the prompt behind each video. Next, you can upload your own media and create new folders for easy management. Not to mention, new features such as Remix, Storyboard, Blend, etc., make Sora a feature-packed tool.

Remix

There is a huge library of videos on Sora shared by community members. You can check out the videos and prompts behind each generation. In case, you like a video and want to improve it, add new elements, or customize the video, you can “Remix” it. Basically, you can add your text prompt to an existing video and refine it further.

You can also choose the Remix strength — strong, mild, subtle, or custom — which determines the intensity of changes to be made to the video. Basically, Sora’s Remix feature is a way to add your own creativity to existing videos.

Storyboard

Storyboard is a fantastic tool inside Sora which opens a timeline editor where you can add multiple prompts in a row to create a continuous video. You can define prompts in each card and Sora will blend each frame and create a longer video. Not just that, you can also upload your own images and videos and describe what you want at a specific time. Simply put, Storyboard can help you visualize the actions and sequence before generating the final video.

Upload Your Images and Videos

Sora allows users to upload images and videos and make changes via text prompts. You can upload your image to extend it and convert the image into a video. Moreover, you can upload your video to add new elements or animate it. Having said that, OpenAI is initially limiting users from uploading photos of people to combat deepfakes.

OpenAI is very strict about media uploads on Sora. Before uploading a photo/video, Sora says you must get consent from people who are in the photo/video and they must not be below 18. It further says that the uploaded media must not depict violence or explicit themes. And you should avoid uploading copyrighted content. Finally, OpenAI warns that if Sora is misused, the user account will suspended.

Re-cut, Blend, and Loops

Sora has a powerful Re-cut feature that lets you trim and extend any segments in an existing video. For example, if you like a certain segment of the video, you can trim it in Storyboard and ask Sora to extend the selected part. It’s a pretty cool feature.

Next, the Blend feature in Sora lets you blend and add transitions between two videos seamlessly. You can either upload your own video or select a video from Sora’s library. Apart from that, the Loop feature in Sora lets you create a seamless loop of the selected part from a video. You can create a short, long, or normal loop.

Presets

Sora has five presets you can choose from before generating a video. It includes Balloon World, Stop Motion, Archival, Film Noir, and Cardboard & Papercraft. Each preset defines the theme, color, camera, lighting, and vibe. For example, the Film Noir preset mentions 35mm cameras, strong backlighting, a moody vibe, deep shadows, and selective highlights.

You can use one of these presets on Sora to create cool videos. Not only that, you can also create your own preset in Sora. It’s something like ChatGPT’s custom instructions but for videos.

Content Credentials

Finally, all Sora-generated videos come with C2PA metadata aka Content Credentials for transparency. It means that you can check and verify whether the video was created with Sora or other AI tools, its source and date of creation, and more. Apart from that, Sora-generated videos have a visible watermark at the bottom-right corner. That said, ChatGPT Pro subscribers can choose to remove the watermark and download the video.