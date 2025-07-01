Apple Calls Upon OpenAI and Anthropic to Power Next-Gen Siri

Apple has so far struggled to develop its new and improved Siri voice assistant, which is why a new report suggests that the company might be seeking help from AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic to power Apple’s AI-enabled Siri ambition.

According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino giant is in talks with both OpenAI and Anthropic to build the next generation of AI-powered Siri, which could also run on Apple’s cloud infrastructure for testing.

We reported in May that Apple is working on a new LLM-based Siri, which will be more conversational and better at processing information. The company is likely having trouble building its own large language model, prompting it to reach out to other leaders in the AI industry.

Apple faced backlash after it failed to successfully deliver the promising new Siri, delaying its plans from 2025 to 2026 or even further. Apple is also looking to buy Perplexity AI to help improve its current set of Apple Intelligence features.

To be honest, Apple is struggling to catch up in the AI race, while its competitors are already gearing forward with rapid advancements. The company has to take some bold steps if it wants to catch up with Google’s Gemini, or it will end up far behind. And this could be why, instead of investing and building in-house frontier AI models, Apple is seeking help from other AI players.