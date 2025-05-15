Home > AI > How to Turn Off Gemini on Android Phones

How to Turn Off Gemini on Android Phones

Arjun Sha
Comments 0
In Short
  • Since Gemini is deeply integrated with the Google app on Android, you can't uninstall it altogether.
  • However, you can disable the Gemini app and replace it with Google Assistant to block the Gemini UI from appearing on your Android device.
  • In addition, you can turn off Gemini in apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Nearly all tech companies are shoving AI products and tools down users’ throats. Google, in particular, has deeply integrated its Gemini AI into Android by replacing Google Assistant. However, some users find the aggressive rollout concerning, given that AI models are trained on user conversations, unless you actively opt out. Apart from privacy concerns, some also find Gemini less reliable than Google Assistant. So if you want to turn off Gemini on Android, follow our guide below.

Turn Off Gemini on Android Phones

The Gemini AI app on Android is an extension of the Google app, so you can’t uninstall it altogether. Instead, you can disable the Gemini app on Android, which will remove it from the app drawer. However, long-pressing the power button or saying “Hey Google” still brings up the Gemini interface. With that in mind, here is how you can turn it off.

  • Open the App Drawer on your Android phone and locate “Gemini”.
  • Press and hold the Gemini app and tap on the “i (info)” icon.
  • Here, tap on “Force stop” and then disable it.
disable gemini app on android

It will turn off the Gemini app on your Android phone. I will recommend users to follow the below method and replace Gemini with Google Assistant to fully turn off Gemini on Android.

Replace Gemini with Google Assistant on Android Phones

Since you can’t remove the Gemini app entirely, you can replace it with Google Assistant on your Android phone. This will ensure that you don’t see the Gemini interface anywhere on your Android device. Note that Google has said that it’s phasing out Google Assistant by the end of 2025. But before the transition is complete, you can choose to replace Gemini with Google Assistant.

  • Launch the Google app on your Android phone and open your profile.
  • Next, tap on “Settings” and move to “Gemini”.
  • Here, scroll down to the bottom and open “Digital assistants from Google”.
  • Now, you can replace Gemini with Google Assistant.
replace gemini with google assistant on android
Also Read: I Tried Out Perplexity Assistant, and Google Should be Absolutely Worried

Turn Off Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Google is automatically rolling out Gemini in apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides to individual users without any cost. While Gemini integration into these apps was only intended for paid Workspace users, now, Google is bringing it to individual users to drive adoption. If you want to disable Gemini in Gmail and such apps, follow the steps below.

disable gemini in gmail on android

So this is how you can disable Gemini AI on your Android device. If you also want to remove AI Overviews from Google search results, you can follow our detailed guide. AI Overviews tend to generate potentially false information on some topics, as we have reported before. Finally, if you are facing any issues related to Gemini, let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
In Today’s AI Race, Don’t Gamble with Your Digital Privacy
Arjun Sha May 1, 2024
How to Turn Off Meta AI on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook
Anshuman Jain May 20, 2024
How to Disable Copilot on Windows 11
Abubakar Mohammed Sep 26, 2023
How to Disable Copilot in Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Arjun Sha Jan 23, 2025
#Tags
#AI#Android#Google Gemini

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recommended Articles
    What to Expect from Google I/O 2025: Gemini, AI Agents, Android XR & More
    What to Expect from Google I/O 2025: Gemini, AI Agents, Android XR & More
    Author Arjun Sha
    I Used ChatGPT as a Calorie Tracker, Did It Help Me Lose Weight?
    I Used ChatGPT as a Calorie Tracker, Did It Help Me Lose Weight?
    Author Arjun Sha
    How to Animate Images and Create Videos Using AI
    How to Animate Images and Create Videos Using AI
    Author Arjun Sha
    What are Autonomous AI Agents and Are They the Future?
    What are Autonomous AI Agents and Are They the Future?
    Author Arjun Sha
    10 Real-World Examples of AI Agents in 2025
    10 Real-World Examples of AI Agents in 2025
    Author Arjun Sha
    Types of AI Agents and Their Uses Explained
    Types of AI Agents and Their Uses Explained
    Author Arjun Sha
    What are AI Agents and How Do They Work? Explained
    What are AI Agents and How Do They Work? Explained
    Author Arjun Sha