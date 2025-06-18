Home > AI > OpenAI Considered Antitrust Accusation Against Microsoft: Report

OpenAI Considered Antitrust Accusation Against Microsoft: Report

Arjun Sha
Comments 0

The most famed bromance between OpenAI and Microsoft is reportedly under severe tension. Microsoft is OpenAI’s closest partner and has invested billions of dollars into the hot AI startup. Along with that, Microsoft has provided Azure cloud infrastructure for the past six years to train AI models and provide inference. Now, a new report says that OpenAI considered an antitrust complaint against Microsoft.

According to people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that in recent weeks “OpenAI’s executives have discussed what they view as a nuclear option: accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior during their partnership.”

Not only that, OpenAI may seek “federal regulatory review of the terms of the contract for potential violations of antitrust law, as well as a public campaign.”

If the report turns out to be true, it would be a huge setback for the AI industry. Microsoft has backed OpenAI from the very beginning with financial resources and cloud infrastructure support. Microsoft’s backing has allowed OpenAI to flourish and train frontier AI models. In return, Microsoft has been getting access to OpenAI’s latest AI technologies.

openai ceo sam altman shaking hands with microsoft ceo satya nadella
Image Credit: OpenAI via YouTube

OpenAI and Microsoft are clashing over OpenAI’s $3 billion acquisition of Windsurf, a coding AI assistant that competes with Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot. Under the current agreement, Microsoft has access to all of OpenAI’s IP (intellectual property). Now, Microsoft wants the same access to Windsurf’s IP, but OpenAI is resisting this move.

Besides that, OpenAI dropped its plan to become a for-profit company; however, the company has said that its for-profit LLC will transition to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). Now, Microsoft wants a larger stake in the PBC, but OpenAI is again unwilling to give.

Also Read: Mira Murati’s Sudden Exit Raises Serious Questions About OpenAI’s For-Profit Ambition

According to The Information, OpenAI is willing to give a 33% stake in the new company, but Microsoft has to end the Azure exclusivity agreement, give up its future profit rights, and exempt Windsurf from IP rights. OpenAI has to complete the transition by year’s end or it may lose nearly $20 billion in funding.

To the Journal’s reporting, Microsoft and OpenAI responded in a joint statement: “We have a long-term, productive partnership that has delivered amazing AI tools for everyone. Talks are ongoing and we are optimistic we will continue to build together for years to come.

OpenAI is Looking Beyond Microsoft

The recent report by the Journal is in line with earlier reports which indicate that OpenAI’s relationship with Microsoft has strained considerably. Last year, we reported that Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman yelled at OpenAI employees over the delayed transfer of AI technologies. The report said that OpenAI views Microsoft as a competitor and wants greater independence from the tech giant.

In fact, OpenAI was considering using the AGI clause which says that if OpenAI achieves AGI internally, it will stop sharing AI advancements with Microsoft. However, Microsoft wants access to OpenAI’s AI models even after the startup achieves AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).

Also Read: Sam Altman Downplays AGI Risks; Now Warns About Superintelligence

OpenAI is also looking beyond Microsoft for cloud resources. In June last year, Microsoft allowed OpenAI to purchase cloud resources from Oracle. The agreement said that OpenAI must use Microsoft Azure for all its cloud needs. And now, Reuters reports that OpenAI is partnering with Google to use the Google Cloud infrastructure to meet the consumer demand.

Increasingly, OpenAI is trying its best to reduce its dependency on Microsoft. And Taiwanese media reports that OpenAI may start using its ASIC chip for AI training by the end of this year. The chip has been designed by Broadcom and manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process node.

Finally, in 2025, OpenAI announced The Stargate Project along with Oracle, Softbank, and MGX to build a mega AI factory for training and inference. Interestingly, Microsoft was absent from the announcement. It’s quite evident that OpenAI is preparing for the future, and the startup doesn’t want Microsoft in it.

Related Articles
Sam Altman Reveals ChatGPT’s Energy Bill and the Road to Superintelligence
Arjun Sha Jun 11, 2025
Microsoft Sidesteps OpenAI Again; Integrates Claude and Gemini into GitHub Copilot
Arjun Sha Oct 30, 2024
Microsoft in Next 50 Years: The Future of AI, Cloud, Windows, and Gaming
Arjun Sha Apr 3, 2025
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Hosted By Microsoft
Anshuman Jain May 19, 2025
#Tags
#AI

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recommended Articles
    Sam Altman Reveals ChatGPT's Energy Bill and the Road to Superintelligence
    Sam Altman Reveals ChatGPT's Energy Bill and the Road to Superintelligence
    Author Arjun Sha
    How to Enable 2FA on ChatGPT to Protect Your Account and Privacy
    How to Enable 2FA on ChatGPT to Protect Your Account and Privacy
    Author Arjun Sha
    Google's "Try It On" Can Help You See How Clothes Fit Before You Buy Them
    Google's "Try It On" Can Help You See How Clothes Fit Before You Buy Them
    Author Anshuman Jain
    All ChatGPT Models Explained and Where to Use Them
    All ChatGPT Models Explained and Where to Use Them
    Author Arjun Sha
    How to Turn Off Gemini on Android Phones
    How to Turn Off Gemini on Android Phones
    Author Arjun Sha
    What to Expect from Google I/O 2025: Gemini, AI Agents, Android XR & More
    What to Expect from Google I/O 2025: Gemini, AI Agents, Android XR & More
    Author Arjun Sha
    I Used ChatGPT as a Calorie Tracker, Did It Help Me Lose Weight?
    I Used ChatGPT as a Calorie Tracker, Did It Help Me Lose Weight?
    Author Arjun Sha