Claude Now Lets You Make Interactive AI Apps and Games

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, has added a new functionality that lets you make interactive AI-powered apps with Claude. You don’t have to learn or understand coding. Just write your prompt on what you want to build, and Claude will generate the code, test it, and host the app for you. You can then share the app via a link with other users.

The new capability builds upon the Artifacts feature launched in Claude last year. In a blog post, Anthropic says, users can “build, host, and share interactive AI-powered apps directly in the Claude app.“

You might be wondering how it differs from Claude Artifacts. Well, first of all, the AI app you build can call Claude’s API inside the app. It means that the app you build is not just static, but can interact with an AI model (Claude, in this case) which opens the floodgates for different use cases.

For example, you can make a dedicated OCR app to translate a document from one language to another. In this case, Claude’s AI model is used through an API, making the app more interactive and versatile. Now, what about the cost? Anthropic says the “API usage counts against their subscription, not yours.”

Basically, if someone uses your app, they must authenticate using their Claude account and the cost is incurred to their account. Anthropic has mentioned that you can create AI-powered games with NPCs, learning tools, data analysis apps, writing assistants, and even agentic workflows. You can make apps that process your local files using Claude’s API.

Anthropic is using React to build the user interface for Artifacts. And there is no support for persistent storage. Overall, Anthropic has built a new capability similar to other vibe coding tools such as Replit, Lovable, and v0. The new Claude Artifacts capability is already rolling out to Free, Pro, and Max plan users.