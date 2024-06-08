Home > AI > What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained

What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • LLMs or large language models are a type of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can understand and generate human language, based on probability.
  • LLMs are built on transformer-based neural networks and trained on a large corpus of textual data including books, articles, websites, and more.
  • The larger the LLM model, the more capabilities it exhibits. It can generate code, deduce patterns, and understand complex reasoning questions.

After OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022, the world has witnessed new technological advancements, and it seems there is no end to this ever-expanding development. AI Chatbots have been released by Google, Microsoft, Meta, Anthropic, and a score of other companies. All of the chatbots are powered by LLMs (Large Language Models). But what exactly is a large language model and how does it work? To learn about LLMs, follow our explainer below.

Table of Contents

A Basic Definition of LLM

An LLM (Large Language Model) is a type of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is trained on a large dataset of texts. It’s designed to understand and generate human language based on principles of probability. It’s essentially a deep-learning algorithm. An LLM can generate essays, poems, articles, and letters; generate code; translate texts from one language to another, summarize texts, and more.

how large language models work
Image Courtesy: Google

The larger the training dataset, the better the LLM’s natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. Generally, AI researchers contend that LLMs with 2 billion or more parameters are “large” language models. If you are wondering what is a parameter, it’s the number of variables on which the model is trained. The larger the parameter size, the larger will be the model, and will have more capabilities.

To give you an example, when OpenAI released the GPT-2 LLM in 2019, it was trained on 1.5 billion parameters. Later in 2020, GPT-3 was released with 175 billion parameters, over 116x larger model. And the state-of-the-art GPT-4 model has 1.76 trillion parameters.

As you can see, over time, the parameter size is getting larger, bringing advanced and more complex capabilities to large language models.

Related Articles
ChatGPT 4o vs Gemini 1.5 Pro: It’s Not Even Close
Arjun Sha May 15, 2024

How LLMs Work: The Training Process

In simple terms, LLMs learn to predict the next word in a sentence. This learning process is called pre-training where the model is trained on a large corpus of text including books, articles, news, extensive textual data from websites, Wikipedia, and more.

In this pre-training process, a model learns how a language works, its grammar, syntax, facts about the world, reasoning abilities, patterns, and more. Once the pre-training is done, a model goes through the fine-tuning process. As you can deduce, fine-tuning is done on specific datasets.

For example, if you want the LLM to be good at coding, you fine-tune it on extensive coding datasets. Similarly, if you want the model to be good at creative writing, you train the LLM on a large corpus of literature material, poems, etc.

Related Articles
In Today’s AI Race, Don’t Gamble with Your Digital Privacy
Arjun Sha May 1, 2024

What is the Transformer Architecture for LLMs?

Almost all modern LLMs are built on the transformer architecture, but what is it exactly? Let’s briefly go through the history of LLMs. In the pre-transformer era, there were several neural network architectures like RNN (Recurrent Neural Network), CNN (Convolutional Neural Network), and more.

However, in 2017, researchers from the Google Brain team released a seminal paper called “Attention is All You Need” (Vaswani, et al). This paper introduced the Transformer architecture which has now become the foundation of all LLMs dealing with natural language processing tasks. The core idea of the transformer architecture is self-attention.

attention is all you need paper
Image Courtesy: arXiv / Google

It can process all words in a sentence parallelly, understanding the context and relationship between words. It also leads to efficient training as it unlocks parallelism. After the paper was released, Google released the first transformer-based LLM called BERT in 2018. Later, OpenAI joined in and released its first GPT-1 model on the same architecture.

Related Articles
AnythingLLM Lets You Chat With Documents Locally; Here’s How to Use It
Arjun Sha Apr 18, 2024

Applications of LLMs

We already know that LLMs now power AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and more. It can perform NLP tasks including text generation, translation, summarization, code generation, writing stories, poems, etc. LLMs are also being used for conversational assistants.

chatgpt writing a poem

Recently, OpenAI demoed its GPT-4o model which is remarkable at engaging in conversations. Apart from that, LLMs are already being tested for creating AI agents that can perform tasks for you. Both OpenAI and Google are working to bring AI agents in the near future.

Overall, LLMs are being widely deployed as customer chatbots and used for content generation as well. While large language models are on the rise, ML researchers believe that another breakthrough is required to achieve AGI — an AI system more intelligent than humans.

We have not seen such breakthrough developments in the Generative AI era yet, however, some researchers believe that training a much larger LLM could lead to some level of consciousness in AI models.

#Tags
#AI#chatGPT#LLM

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
C2PA has developed a powerful tool called Content Credentials to detect AI-generated images. If the images have been modified or metadata has been removed, Content Credentials can still detect AI images and their source. Other than that, you can find inconsistencies in AI images and check for watermarks.
This AI Sound Effect Generator Is a Cheat Code Every Creator Needs
This AI Sound Effect Generator Is a Cheat Code Every Creator Needs
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
Elevenlabs has officially released their AI sound effects generator and I decided to give it a try. I used the free version, which gives you a 10,000 quota per month to use. Every generation takes up 200 of the provided quotas. Meanwhile, paid plans start at $5 per month. The generator works best with non-complex prompts and the free version does not provide the best quality either. I realized that the best way to put it to some good use is by generating sound effects separately and putting them together with audio editing.
Why was OpenAI's Sam Altman Fired? These New Details Worry Me
Why was OpenAI's Sam Altman Fired? These New Details Worry Me
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
Last year, OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman, only to appoint him back to the position a couple of days later. Now, some more details from ex-OpenAI board members, Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley, have revealed the actual reasons behind Altman's firing and that has understandably raised some big concerns in the community. From "psychological abuse" to secrecy and lies, Altman has been accused of it all by the ex-board members.
Meta Trains Its AI on Your Instagram and FB Photos; Here's How to Opt Out
Meta Trains Its AI on Your Instagram and FB Photos; Here's How to Opt Out
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Meta is using images and other data from Instagram and Facebook to train its AI models. It's opt-in by default and users are being notified now. You can ask Meta to stop training on your personal data, but it will only apply to data gathered from third-party services. Meta has also made it harder to opt out by asking for evidence to further process the request.
Google's AI is Losing It! Asks Users to Eat Rocks, Add Glue to Pizza & More
Google's AI is Losing It! Asks Users to Eat Rocks, Add Glue to Pizza & More
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Google's new AI Overview experience in Search is rolling out to users in the US. People are complaining about the misinformation AI Overview is generating. We have collated some of the replies generated by Google's AI Overview. Essentially, Google has redefined the relationship of a search engine provider and taken the role of a publisher.
Gemini 1.5 Flash is an Underrated Gem You Need to Try Right Now: Here's How
Gemini 1.5 Flash is an Underrated Gem You Need to Try Right Now: Here's How
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
At the I/O 2024, Google unveiled many AI models, but Gemini 1.5 Flash remained under the radar. It's a lightweight AI model that delivers remarkable speed and efficiency with support for multimodal reasoning and a large context window of 1 million tokens. It's also very cheap to run. You can try the model on Google AI Studio for free and without any waitlist.
ChatGPT 4o vs ChatGPT 4: Premium Features for Free?
ChatGPT 4o vs ChatGPT 4: Premium Features for Free?
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
If you are wondering whether you should subscribe to ChatGPT Plus or keep using the free ChatGPT version, read our extensive comparison. We have done a thorough comparison of ChatGPT 4o and ChatGPT 4 models. In addition, we have laid out the differences between the free and the paid version of ChatGPT.
Load More