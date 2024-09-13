How to Use the New ChatGPT o1 Model Right Now

OpenAI today released a new series of advanced reasoning models dubbed ‘o1’ to ChatGPT. These models share the codename ‘Strawberry‘ and bring a paradigm shift in AI intelligence. OpenAI o1 models match human experts in science-related topics, like math, physics, chemistry, and coding. OpenAI says its new ChatGPT o1 models are on par with PhD students, which is pretty significant.

The best part is that two new o1 models – ChatGPT o1-preview and ChatGPT o1-mini – are already available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. That said, there is a weekly rate limit of 30 messages for o1-preview and 50 for o1-mini. So, let’s learn how you can test out the ChatGPT o1 model.

How to Use ChatGPT o1 Reasoning Model

Head over to chatgpt.com (visit) and sign in with your account.

Now, upgrade to the ChatGPT Plus plan that costs $20 per month.

Once you have moved to the paid plan, click on the drop-down menu in the top-left corner and select either ‘o1-preview’ or ‘o1-mini’.

You can now start chatting with the ChatGPT o1 models. For example, I asked a series of reasoning questions, and it nailed all of them without any issue.

OpenAI o1 models can tackle complex reasoning questions and solve much harder problems. In my testing so far, ChatGPT o1 has correctly answered every reasoning question I have thrown at it. Earlier, even state-of-the-art LLMs like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet failed to reason through common sense reasoning problems and logical questions.

OpenAI says o1 models have been trained to perform chain-of-thought reasoning through reinforcement learning. That’s why it takes some time to ‘think’ before generating a response.

Keep in mind that you can’t use the o1 models to analyze documents, images, or browse the web. Currently, it only supports textual input. OpenAI says multimodal input capability will come at a later date. As for free ChatGPT users, the ChatGPT o1-mini model should be available in the near future. Anyway, that is all from us. Go ahead and test out OpenAI’s new o1 models and share your insights with us.