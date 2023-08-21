AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D Benchmarks Leaked; Here Are the Details!

We previously covered AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX3D’s launch and told you about how it is going to be the fastest gaming laptop CPU, thanks to the 3D V-Cache technology. They introduced this exclusive architecture feature first, back in the introduction of the previous-generation desktop AM4 platform with the 5800X3D CPU. The benchmarks for the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D have leaked out, so let’s find out if it is truly the best gaming CPU for laptops or does it fall behind the mighty Intel Core i9.

Ryzen 9 7945HX3D Geekbench Benchmarks Spotted

The benchmarks for ASUS’s ROG Strix G733 have been spotted in the Geekbench database, as shown below. Note that this gaming laptop exclusively has the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D CPU under the hood. The leaked Geekbench 5 and Geekbench 6 results state the CPU information as ‘AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D with Radeon Graphics‘ with 16 cores and 32 threads. By the way, the maximum CPU frequency recorded was 5.38GHz. Do note that this is a synthetic CPU benchmark and does not represent the actual performance in games.

Leaked GeekBench 6 Scores for AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

Leaked GeekBench 5 Scores for AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

Here is a multi-core score comparison of this Ryzen 9 CPU against AMD’s non-3D V-Cache variant called the Ryzen 9 7945HX. We have also included the scores of Intel’s i9-13950HX from our MSI GT77 HX Review and that gaming laptop is one of the fastest ones available since it has the RTX 4090 and 64GB DDR5 RAM as well. CPU Multi-Core Score (Geekbench 5) AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D 20,074 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 20,330 (+1.27%) Intel Core i9-13950HX 20,533 (+2.28%) (R9-7945HX scores are from the Geekbench Browser)

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D fell slightly behind when compared to the Core i9 but only in terms of raw CPU benchmark scores. However, AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology is very impressive. Currently, their desktop gaming CPUs with this specific technology are in fact the fastest CPUs for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D performs very respectably in these early benchmark scores. It ends up very close to the benchmarks of other high-end laptop CPUs. By the way, the Geekbench 6 scores show a slightly bigger difference in scores. In the desktop space, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D falls behind the Intel i9-13900K in benchmark scores too. But, when tested across many games, it was found to be the fastest gaming CPU in the world.

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D Gaming Performance Tested

Similarly, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D did not win in these leaked synthetic CPU benchmarks, as compared to the fastest Core i9 laptop CPU. But, it will probably be better in terms of gaming performance. Sadly, the new leak did not give us any performance numbers in games. We’ll definitely need to see how this chip performs in CPU-intensive games. After that, we can officially establish its superiority as the best gaming CPU for laptops.

Given the dominance in gaming performance of basically every other 3D V-Cache CPU released by AMD, it is expected that the R9 7945HX3D will be no different. Are you excited about the upcoming Ryzen 9 7945HX3D? Let us know in the comments below.