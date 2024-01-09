CES 2024: AMD Ryzen 8000G AI CPUs Unveiled; New Ryzen 5000 GT for AM4, Too!

AMD has just unveiled new Ryzen 8000 series processors (G-series) for the AM5 platform at CES 2024. Several new features, performance improvements, and architectural innovations have been made for these new advanced processing unit (APU) processors by AMD.

Along with this, AMD also unveiled new Ryzen 5000 series processors, bringing several new upgrade options for people still on the AM4 platform with B450, X570, and other motherboards. First, let’s discuss the brand new Ryzen 8000G!

AMD Ryzen AI & Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on Ryzen 8000G

Image Courtesy: AMD

This new lineup of processors, the first to launch under AMD’s Ryzen 8000 series, includes a brand new NPU. NPU stands for Neural Processing Unit, and essentially, this new desktop processor comes with the latest AI capabilities thanks to AMD’s Ryzen AI platform.

This dedicated NPU AI engine on Ryzen 8000G helps users accelerate several AI workloads on the fly. This reduces our reliance on the cloud and allows for more low-latency AI models to run locally on the PC. AMD says several exciting ‘AI experiences’ are unlocked thanks to the inclusion of the NPU. Here is one demo by AMD showing YoloV8 Object Detection running on a Ryzen AI-powered PC.

AMD Ryzen 8000G Processors for AM5: Details

AMD is calling these next-generation desktop processors capable of extreme PC Gaming. I think that is a little exaggerated, but I do agree with the company’s claim of playing the latest games at Full HD resolution without even having a dedicated graphics card! These Ryzen 8000G processors are APUs and not traditional CPUs.

These new desktop processors come with high-performance integrated Radeon 700M graphics. These Ryzen 8000G Processors are for AM5 socket motherboards. Previously, AMD has assured its consumers that its AM5 socket will last beyond 2025, so we will see even more processors (perhaps the Ryzen 9000 series) appear later, supporting the same motherboards.

Image Courtesy: AMD

Whenever AMD releases a new APU processor, it balances out the CPU and GPU performance of that chip. The highest-end processor in the Ryzen 8000G lineup is the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, launching with Radeon 780M graphics. They have also launched the Ryzen 5 8600G (with 760M), along with the Ryzen 5 8500G and an entry-level Ryzen 3 8300G. AMD Ryzen 8000 (AM5) Cores & Threads Base / Boost Clock Total Cache Neural Processing Unit (NPU) TDP Price Ryzen 7 8700G 8 cores, 16 threads 4.20 GHz / 5.10 GHz 24MB Yes 65W $329 Ryzen 5 8600G 6 cores, 12 threads 4.30 GHz / 5.0 GHz 22MB Yes 65W $229 Ryzen 5 8500G 6 cores, 12 threads 3.50 GHz / 5.0 GHz 22MB No 65W $179 Ryzen 3 8300G 4 cores, 8 threads 3.40 GHz / 4.90 GHz 12MB No 65W TBD Availability begins January 31st, 2024 (Source: AMD)

All of the Ryzen 8000G processors will feature decent graphics performance, especially given their price and the fact that it’s all happening on one processor! As you can see, only the Ryzen 5 8600G & Ryzen 7 8700G get the APU, while other processors don’t.

New AMD Ryzen 5000-Series GT & Ryzen 7 5700X3D for AM4: Details

AMD Ryzen 5000 is based on Zen 3 core architecture | Image Courtesy: AMD

Speaking of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, it is still a very popular CPU generation among gamers. AM4 motherboards have been coming for a long time, and even B450 motherboards can support new 3D V-Cache processors such as the previously unveiled Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The 3D V-Cache CPUs have garnered tons of attention from gamers, as they are quite powerful & provide super high-frame rates in games.

Now, AMD has launched a Ryzen 7 5700X3D and also a non-3D Ryzen 7 5700, which previously popped up. This new 3D processor is a bit more affordable (as compared to 5800X3D) and has 96MB of L3 Cache to facilitate high performance in gaming.

It is going to be one of the best budget gaming processors to buy in 2024. Apart from this, new Ryzen 5000 GT processors have come out with slightly upgraded specifications. AMD Ryzen 5000 (AM4) Cores & Threads Base & Boost Clock Total Cache TDP Price Ryzen 7 5700X3D 8 cores, 16 threads 3.0 GHz / 4.10 GHz 100MB 105W $249 Ryzen 7 5700 8 cores, 16 threads 3.70 GHz / 4.60 GHz 20MB 65W $175 Ryzen 5 5600GT 6 cores, 12 threads 3.60 GHz / 4.60 GHz 19MB 65W $140 Ryzen 5 5500GT 6 cores, 12 threads 3.60 GHz/ 4.40 GHz 19MB 65W $125 Availability begins January 31st, 2024 (Source: AMD)

What are your thoughts on AMD's new processors unveiled at CES 2024? Are you planning an upgrade to any of these for your PC?