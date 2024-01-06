AMD Ryzen 5 8500G ‘Hawk Point’ Benchmark Leaks; Check out the Scores

Shanghai, China – August 2, 2019: Billboard of AMD with its core subsidiaries of RYZEN and RADEON. AMD is a world leading semiconductor manufacturer for both family and commercial environment.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will be launching the new Ryzen 8000 processors this year, and it is expected the G-Series APUs will be the first ones to launch. Under the new Ryzen 8000G lineup, codenamed Hawk Point, the Ryzen 5 8500G will be AMD’s exciting entry-level offering in the sea of various processor options, and gamers can enjoy high-performance integrated graphics with this upcoming Ryzen 5 8500G APU.

The X (formerly Twitter) user @Olrak29 first spotted this benchmark leak. The Ryzen 5 8500G has been tested in Geekbench 5, providing us with its synthetic CPU performance results. A score of 1965 pts in Single-Core and 8768 pts in Multi-Core was revealed here. Moreover, AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 5 8500G processor specifications have also been detailed.

According to the CPU information mentioned in this Geekbench result, the Ryzen 5 8500G features a core configuration of 6 cores and 12 threads. The maximum CPU frequency has been mentioned at 4999MHz, so it should have a boost clock speed of 5.0GHz.

The base clock was mentioned at 3.55 GHz, and the processor was tested with 32GB memory on a Maxsun B650M motherboard. AMD’s AM5 motherboards (A620, B650, X670) will support these new Ryzen 8000G processors. This is an APU, and thanks to that, AMD’s Ryzen 5 8500G will be extremely appealing to gamers looking to get their bang for the buck.

Ryzen 5 8500G should come with high-performance Radeon 740M integrated graphics. With adequate RAM and fast speeds, the Ryzen 5 8500G’s integrated Radeon 740M graphics will be quite performant. Many do PC builds that don’t even require a dedicated GPU (thanks to AMD Ryzen APUs). With the upcoming launch of AMD Ryzen 8000, we will have new G-Series APUs for entry-level gaming!

AMD will have an event at CES 2024, where the company could officially announce these Ryzen 8000 processors. It is being held on January 8, 2024, at 7 AM PST. There was another Ryzen 8000G leak showing the Ryzen 7 8700G processor flexing its higher-end Radeon 780M GPU. An earlier leak also revealed all the upcoming variants.

The previous leak also stated that AMD should be launching Ryzen 8000G processors on January 31st, 2024. If they do not mention these processors at the upcoming CES event, we should still be getting them soon.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Ryzen 5 8700G processor from AMD? Do you think this APU will be perfect for your next PC build? Let us know in the comments below!