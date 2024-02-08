AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700 Is Slower in Gaming Versus Ryzen 5 5600

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) released the Ryzen 7 5700 desktop processor not too long ago. On top of this, they also released Ryzen 7 5700X3D along with Ryzen 8000G chips with AI capabilities. With the Ryzen 7 5700 out in the wild, it has been found that it is actually slower in gaming performance when compared to the Ryzen 5 5600.

This is a major problem because, generally speaking, many would assume that the Ryzen 5 5600 is inferior to Ryzen 7 5700. But in this case, the opposite is true. How did this happen, and why did AMD release the Ryzen 7 5700 with wildly different performance capabilities than people expected? Let me explain.

Below is a specification comparison of two AMD AM4 processors, including the Ryzen 7 5700X as well. As you can see, the L3 cache on the 5700 is lower than the 5700X. This reduction is not something that the Ryzen 5 5600 goes through, and the non-X variant remains competent against the 5600X. AMD Ryzen 5000 Processor (AM4) Cores & Threads Base & Boost Clock L3 Cache TDP Price Ryzen 7 5700 8 cores, 16 threads 3.70 GHz / 4.60 GHz 32MB 65W $175 Ryzen 7 5700X 8 cores, 16 threads 3.70 GHz / 4.60 GHz 16MB 65W $180

With this important specification, everything changes. While the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 has a higher core count, the Ryzen 5 5600 wins in gaming performance benchmarks! So, if you don’t mind having a slightly worse core & thread count (6C/12T), the Ryzen 5 5600 is more affordable at $134.99 at the time of writing and better in gaming.

Image Courtesy: Hardware Unboxed

Check out the testing above by Hardware Unboxed, which has tested 12 games at 1080p. The below benchmark shows the average gaming performance of several modern processors that sell today. By the way, all you need is a BIOS update on your AM4 motherboard (B450, B550, X570, and others), after which you can install a new CPU, including the Ryzen 5000 series.

AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600 is not too far ahead, but a new PC builder who may not know the drastic cache differences between the Ryzen 7 5700 and 5700X could make the wrong choice. I hope that you will help fellow aspirational PC builders like yourselves know about the Ryzen 7 5700’s gaming performance so they don’t make a mistake.

What do you think of the Ryzen 7 5700? The X3D version is quite tempting, but the new non-X variant is definitely a weird processor. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!