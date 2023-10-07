Get Acer Nitro V RTX 4050 Laptop Under Rs 70,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!

The good days for gamers are here with this newest entry from Acer in the budget gaming laptop market. Check out this awesome, limited-time discount on the Acer Nitro V laptop in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Here, we will be discussing how you can get the Acer Nitro V for under Rs 70,000 along with the laptop’s specifications to illustrate its benefits.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop Discounted on Amazon

The Acer Nitro V is a gaming laptop, which includes the latest Intel 13th Gen processor, DDR5 RAM, and the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. This laptop usually sells for Rs 76,990, but the price has been discounted to Rs 70,990 during the Amazon Great India Festival.

By applying bank discounts available on various credit cards (ICICI Bank, Kotak, and SBI), you can avail an additional discount of up to Rs 3500. This brings the effective price of the Acer Nitro V Gaming laptop down to Rs 67,490. An additional discount of ~Rs 1800 is applicable for No-Cost EMI transactions, which makes the price go down even further to just Rs 64,450!

Combined with the RTX 4050 graphics card, i5-13420H processor, and modern DDR5 RAM, this is easily the best gaming laptop to buy at this price of under Rs 70,000. Whether you’re a gamer, designer, student, or video editor, this will supercharge all your use cases.

Usual Price : Rs 76,990

: Rs 76,990 Sale Price: Rs 67,500 (~12% discount, including bank offers)

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop on Sale: Specifications & Features

Buy the Acer Nitro V for as low as Rs 64,450 with discounts in Amazon Sale

The Acer Nitro V is quite feature-rich for gamers given its RTX 40 Series graphics card. This is one of the most affordable options available in India if you want to get the RTX 4050 graphics card and its exclusive features such as DLSS 3 Frame Generation that multiplies your frames with AI.

The graphics card also features 6GB GDDR6 memory so you can comfortably adjust the in-game settings and enjoy realistic graphics. The laptop has a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with a max turbo speed of 4.60GHz & has an 8-core configuration. The 144Hz IPS-level display also lets you experience games in the smoothest motion clarity.

What are your thoughts on the Acer Nitro V and its discounted deal price during the Amazon sale? Is it your next gaming laptop? Do let us know in the comments below. While you are here, check out amazing deals on Apple iPhones on Flipkart and Amazon.