Acer One14 Laptop on Sale for Just Rs 31,500 on Flipkart Right Now!

The Acer One14 is a super portable laptop that will meet your daily computing needs. If you are looking for an affordable laptop for studies, work, or entertainment, check out this Acer One14 deal that brings the price down to Rs 31,500 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale. So, let’s look at the details below.

Acer One14 Laptop Discounted on Flipkart

This incredible discount is available on the Acer One14 Z8-415 laptop, powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, backlit keyboard, and more. This laptop usually sells for Rs 37,990, but the laptop is currently available at a discounted price of just Rs 32,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Furthermore, by utilizing bank offers available on various credit cards, you can avail of an additional discount of Rs 1500. Overall, the effective price of the Acer One14 becomes Rs 31,500 after applying bank discounts. By using a Citi bank credit card at the time of writing, the price goes down further to Rs 31,024.

Combined with the Intel Core i5 processor, 14-inch IPS display, 9.5-hour battery life, and super portable 1.49kg weight, this is a very good laptop to consider under Rs 35,000 for students.

Usual Price : Rs 37,990

: Rs 37,990 Sale Price: Rs 31,500 (~17% discount, including bank offers)

Acer One14 Laptop on Sale: Specifications & Features

The Acer One14 is a feature-rich laptop that’s perfect for students given its price. The Core i5 processor delivers amazing performance, even when multitasking. The laptop is portable while lasting long, thanks to the advertised 9.5-hour battery life & ultra-light 1.49kg weight.

In terms of other features, it even supports WiFi 6. This thin and light laptop has a decent port selection with Type-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A ports. The webcam is an HD one, and the Acer One14 also has dual microphones to keep your communications clear.

The Acer One14 boasts impressive features, and is available on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days!

What are your thoughts on the Acer One14 and its discounted deal price during the Flipkart sale? Are you buying it as your next laptop? Let us know in the comments below.