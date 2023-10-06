Best iPhone Deals in Amazon And Flipkart Sale Right Now (2023)

It’s that time of the year again, and the festive sales are now live! Apple iPhones are one of the most desirable pieces of technology during these sale events. And well, Flipkart and Amazon know that well. All popular iPhone models, right from last year’s iPhone 14 to the four-year-old iPhone 11, are discounted during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So, let’s look at the best iPhone deals during the festive sale on Amazon and Flipkart here!

iPhone Deals During Flipkart and Amazon Diawali Sales

iPhone 14

We are going to start with the most desirable models, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and then we will move on to the best deal. Though iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get good discounts, the iPhone 13 is available for under Rs 40,000 – the most attractive deal of them all. Let’s dive in!

With this model, you are getting last year’s iPhone, which includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel, A15 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP cameras, and the usual Apple trust. You are good for the next five-odd years in terms of updates, so there’s nothing to worry about when talking about longevity. The phone usually sells for Rs 64,999 but you can get it for under Rs 50,000 on Flipkart, along with bank offers and exchange bonus. So, do check out this deal during this sale event.

Buy iPhone 14 on Flipkart (usual price – Rs 64,999 | sale price – Rs 49,999 with bank offers)

Buy iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart (usual price – Rs 73,999 | sale price – Rs 64,999)

iPhone 13

This is the iPhone you can go for without thinking twice as the iPhone 13 is feature-packed and will serve you well for the next four to five years. It includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, A15 Bionic chipset, dual cameras, and a base storage of 128GB (as compared to older iPhone 12 and 11 models). It usually sells for around Rs 55,000-56,000, but you can get it for Rs 43,500 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Exchange a phone and bring the price down by another Rs 3,500.

Buy iPhone 13 on Amazon (usual price – Rs 55,999 | sale price – Rs 39,999 with bank offers and exchange bonus)

iPhone 12 & iPhone 11

Though we don’t recommend getting the iPhone 11 in 2023, you can go for it if you have a strict budget and want to flaunt the Apple logo. It includes a 720p display, Face ID, dual rear camera, A13 Bionic chip, and will get iOS updates for another two-odd years. It recently received the iOS 17 update with tons of new features. But weary of the 64GB storage space. It is usually selling for Rs 37,999 but is now available for under Rs 30,000)

Buy iPhone 11 on Flipkart (usual price – Rs 37,999 | sale price – Rs 29,999)

The same is the case with the iPhone 12, which is now three years old, and comes with the same two cameras, A14 Bionic chipset, and three years of future updates. It usually sells for Rs 48,999 but is available for around Rs 35,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Buy iPhone 12 on Flipkart (usual price – Rs 48,999 | sale price – Rs 35,999 with bank offers)

Finally, since the iPhone 15 series was launched merely two weeks ago, it did not get massive discounts. But if you are getting the iPhone 15 or 15 Pro models from Amazon, you get a Rs 1,000 discount during the sale.

Buy iPhone 15 on Amazon (usual price – Rs 79,900 | sale price – Rs 78,900)

So, which iPhone model are you getting during the Diwali sales on Flipkart and Amazon? And were you able to get the best offers? Do let us know in the comments below.