Acer One 8 and One 10 Tablets Launched in India; Starts at Rs 12,990

Acer has launched two new tablets, the One 8 and the One 10 in India. Both fall in the budget price range and come with a lightweight design, support for Android 12, and much more at under Rs 20,000. Have a look at the details.

Acer One 8 and One 10: Specs and Features

The Acer One 8 and the One 10 tablets have a sleek and easy-to-carry design and come with the octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor. These come equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with an option to expand storage by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The One 8 features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS display while the One 10 goes for a bigger 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display. While the One 8 has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie shooter, the One 10 is home to 13MP dual rear snappers and a 5MP front camera. There’s support for auto-focus and digital zoom.

Acer One 8 Tablet

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Acer One 8 and Acer One 10 tablets, our latest tablets that offer an exciting combination of performance, versatility, and stylish design. These tablets aim to empower users with seamless productivity and immersive entertainment experiences while on the move. They feature powerful processors, ample storage, and vibrant displays, striking a perfect balance between functionality and portability.“

The Acer One 8 and the One 10 tablets are backed by up to 7,100mAh battery and run Android 12. You also get Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port with OTG support, dual stereo speakers, and more.

Price and Availability

The Acer One 8 starts at Rs 12,990 while the One 10 has a starting price of Rs 17,990. Both will be available via all Acer Exclusive Stores and E-stores.

Both tablets come in a single gray color.

Featured Image: Acer One 10