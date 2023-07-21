Acer Nitro 16 With RTX 4060 GPU Launched In India; Check out the Details!

Acer has introduced its 2023 Nitro 16 laptop in India. This new variant is launched with the Ryzen 7 series CPU that can be paired with an RTX 4060 GPU, a 165Hz display, and much more. Keep reading to know more about the device.

Acer Nitro 16 (2023): Specs and Features

The Acer Nitro 16 ships with an aluminum chassis that sports a 16-inch IPS WQXGA display with 400 nits of brightness, Advanced Optimus, and a 165Hz refresh rate in the 16:9 aspect ratio. There is a 4-zone RGB keyboard and a dedicated NitroSense Key to easily control the laptop’s fan speeds, lighting, and much more.

Under the hood, the Nitro 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor along with the option to either couple it with Nividia RTX 4050 or 4060 GPU. Additionally, you can max out the DDR5 RAM at 32GB and the onboard M.2 PCIe SSD at 512GB.

In terms of thermal management, the chassis has been redesigned to maximize airflow. There is a new dual-fan cooling system, with dual-intakes, quad-exhaust, and liquid metal cooling for the CPU.

When it gets to connectivity, the Nitro 16 has got you covered. With support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, an Ethernet E2600 adapter, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Gen 4 port, an RJ45 port, an audio input/output port, and much more you get the opportunity to use a multitude of peripherals. Additionally, the laptop packs a 90Wh battery and runs Windows 11 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Acer Nitro 16 starts at Rs 1,14,990 but there’s no word on its availability details as of now. However, we can expect something pretty soon.