CES 2024: This Acer Aspire Laptop Makes 3D Displays More Affordable

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition has just launched at CES 2024. It is a crazy new laptop coming with a stereoscopic 3D display, a tech we have seen on expensive laptops but not on one launching at this extremely affordable price tag. The best part is you don’t even need 3D glasses for this tech to work.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition: 3D Glasses Free Display

The SpatialLabs technology is powered by exclusive hardware, which makes content on the screen look 3-dimensional. It supports 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, and the laptop’s screen should look crystal clear, giving users an amazing 3D experience. I am quite excited to look at this in real life! This laptop is suitable for 3D artists, as the company has shown us.

The display on Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs edition supports 100% Adobe RGB coverage, making it perfect for content creators. The brightness goes up to 380 nits. Remember that Acer has given a disclaimer on the resolution, saying that 2D content is displayed in 4K, while 3D content is displayed in 2K (1920×2160) resolution instead.

Acer 3D Display Laptop Features | Image Corutesy: Acer

According to Acer, the stereoscopic 3D effect is produced with the help of “specialized optical lens and eye-tracking technology to create a unique 3D experience.” These SpatialLabs Edition laptops have been launched previously by Acer. However, as we just said, we have seen it on quite expensive laptops, and this new Aspire 3D 15 model is launching at a super affordable price tag when you consider the technology it is packing.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition: Specifications

Acer’s new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is aimed at productivity. It does not have the latest-generation Intel Core Ultra processor but instead comes with Raptor Lake architecture based on the Intel 13th Gen i7-13620H CPU. This i7 13th Gen CPU still has a decent amount of horsepower, with a core configuration of 10 cores & 16 threads and boost clock speed of up to 4.90GHz.

The Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop has an RTX 4050 mobile GPU from Nvidia. All this is cooled by Acer’s TwinAir cooling design, with dual fans and three copper heat pipes.

Image Courtesy: Acer

The RAM goes up to 32GB DDR5 memory capacity. In terms of storage, you can get up to 2TB SSD here. The laptop supports Thunderbolt 4 on its USB Type-C port. The rest of the port selection includes 1x HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and 3x USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition: Price & Availability

Acer’s new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition has just launched at CES 2024. The price is $1399. Availability will begin in February 2024 in the US. We will let you know when there are more details on the global availability for this.

It does have modern AI features like Microsoft Copilot, Acer Purified View (AI-powered video call enhancements), and Acer PurifiedVoice (AI-powered voice reduction). Overall, it is a very interesting laptop and will roll some heads when it launches in the market.

If you ask me, I want this more than any other laptop because of the 3D display technology. At this point, I know the 3D display would make up for everything it lacks. With features like SpatialLabs Go and SpatialLabs player, Acer says you can even transform 2D into 3D Content!

Ehhhh…Upanishad here. As someone who edits Satyam’s pieces, I can understand his excitement about this tech. But if you ask me, 3D tech by itself is another useless CES invention that overstayed its welcome a long time ago. Acer can try all it wants to bake in 3D into an affordable-ish laptop, but I still won’t be convinced to watch movies that will inevitably give me a headache. So, excuse me while I stick to my old, reliable Lenovo Legion.

What are your thoughts on Acer’s new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition? Let us know in the comments below.