Zotac Unveils New ZBox Magnus Mini PCs with Intel 13th Gen CPU and RTX 4070 GPU

Zotac is one of the most popular hardware manufacturers in the industry. They produce graphics cards and portable small form factor PCs with a variety of components. Let’s check out the new hardware updates to their Zotac Zbox Mini PC lineup and discuss what they bring in terms of performance. This is essentially a refresh on Zotac’s Zbox Magnus One PCs, bringing the latest processors & graphics.

Zotac Magnus One with RTX 4070 & i7-13700 Released

Zotac is updating the ZBox Magnus One with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics and 13th-Gen Intel Raptor Lake processors. Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture brings many meaningful improvements, including new RT Cores & an Optical Flow accelerator. This facilitates AI-powered DLSS 3 frame generation for dramatically better in-game FPS.

And Intel’s Raptor Lake architecture is more efficient compared to 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs. The i7-13700 used here is a powerful CPU, with 16 cores and 24 threads. Although it is not clocked as highly as the i7-13700K/KF CPU (benchmarks here), it is close in terms of performance.

The GeForce RTX 4070 present onboard is a fully-fledged desktop graphics card, with 12GB of GDDR6X memory and 5888 CUDA cores. At the back, the GPU has five display outputs (HDMI & DisplayPort). In terms of storage, there are two M.2 (2280 length) SSD slots that support PCIe 4.0 SSDs, along with a 2.5-inch SATA SSD slot.

Talking about wireless connectivity, this Zotac mini PC has WiFi 6 support with Bluetooth v5.2. There are also 2 ethernet ports with one supporting 2.5GbE speeds, and the other being limited to standard GbE. The port selection features 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SD Card Slot (UHS-II support), and 7x USB 3.2 connectors with one being a Type-C port.

The Magnus One is essentially a small form factor desktop PC with a small volume of 8.3 liters. It can be upgraded seamlessly with a better CPU (up to 65W) and a new graphics card too (albeit within the limited space). It has a 500W 80+ Platinum rated power supply, which is one of the best power supply ratings to have.

Zotac Magnus EN Series with i7-13700HX & RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Released

Zotac is also updating the Magnus EN Series Mini PC with 13th-Generation Intel mobile processors, which are cut down in specifications to cater to the form factor required in laptops, or in this case, a mini PC. While the performance here is different compared to the desktop chips, the power consumption is much lower. As a result, the Zotac Magnus is incredibly portable, coming in at 2.65 liters.

Talking about the processor, it comes with up to an i7-13700HX. This CPU has a 16-core & 24-thread configuration and features up to 5.0GHz max turbo speeds, according to Zotac. For graphics, the RTX 4070 featured here is a laptop chip with 8GB GDDR6 memory and up to 2175MHz boost clock speed. One would be fooled by the size of this mini PC since these specs make the Zotac Magnus EN series a monster under the hood.

The RAM here is a DDR5 module, and the mini PC can support up to 64GB RAM. Talking about the storage, the Magnus EN Series features 2x M.2 slots with support for PCIe 4.0 SSD, and it also has an SD Card reader with UHS-II support. You also get WiFi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with two 2.5GbE ports. The port selection includes 5x USB 3.0 ports and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

What are your thoughts on the new Zotac Mini PCs for gaming? Did they impress you with the portable size and powerful specifications? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.