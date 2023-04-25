Even since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, things have changed dramatically in the tech landscape. The OpenAI Large Language Model (LLM) is so powerful that it can do multiple things, including creative work like writing essays, number crunching, code writing, and more. People are now using ChatGPT’s insane AI capabilities to make money on the side. You can readily use ChatGPT and its alternatives to build apps and services with zero knowledge of programming languages. It’s also being used for affiliate marketing, starting new ventures, and much more. So to learn how to use ChatGPT to make money, follow our detailed article below.

1. Find Unclaimed Money

With the help of ChatGPT 4 and OpenAI plugins, you can find unclaimed money under your name – at least in the United States. Yes, it’s possible now and the CEO of DoNotPay has already demonstrated it on Twitter. With the internet browsing plugin, ChatGPT 4 can access live internet and find unclaimed refunds from companies and government agencies under your name. I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/mxfd8yOHAP— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 2, 2023

You just need to add your name, location, and date of birth and ask ChatGPT to find you some money. It will scan the internet and offer you the link to get a refund. That’s pretty cool, isn’t it? So go ahead and make some money with GPT 4 without building any product or doing any side hustle.

2. Build an App, Website, or Service

The next best way to make money with ChatGPT is by building a product. And for this, you don’t need to learn to code. ChatGPT can help you translate your ideas into real products with step-by-step instructions on how to use frameworks, toolchains, programming languages, etc. Recently, Ihor Stefurak, a Ukrainian entrepreneur, built a Chrome extension with the help of ChatGPT having zero knowledge of programming. And he made $1000 within 24 hours of launching the extension. That’s bonkers, right?

You can become a solopreneur and build a business in a matter of hours. Want to build a cool-looking HTML page? Ask ChatGPT. Want to integrate Stripe for easy checkout? Ask ChatGPT. Get errors along the way? Again, you can very well ask ChatGPT to debug the code too.

That said, I would recommend subscribing to ChatGPT Plus in order to access ChatGPT 4. ChatGPT 4 is good at code generation and can find errors and fix them instantly. While you don’t have to be a programmer, a basic understanding of logic would help you see what the code is doing. To sum up, if you want to use ChatGPT to make money, go ahead and build a tech product.

3. Get Business Ideas From ChatGPT

To make money using ChatGPT, you must use it to its full potential. In case you are unaware, ChatGPT is good at churning out new ideas for passive income. For example, you can run the below prompt in ChatGPT to ask about side hustle ideas, depending on your preferences.

I want to start a side hustle using ChatGPT. I want to take advantage of your technology but I'm not sure where to start. Please ask me as many questions as you like so you can help me with your best ability.

ChatGPT will now ask you a bunch of questions about your expertise, interest, challenges, and more. After that, the AI chatbot will come up with tailored business ideas that meet your ability and expectation. You can query further and conceptualize the plan on how to start it, what are the things to keep in mind, etc. You can also start with “Generate a new business idea for…” and then ChatGPT will come up with some amazing results.

4. Create an AI Chatbot

After the launch of ChatGPT, the demand for AI-assisted chatbots has only gone higher. Business companies, educational institutions, apps, and even individuals want to train the AI on their own custom data and create a personalized AI chatbot. You can earn good money if you learn how to train an AI and create a cool front end. Stripe has already created a ChatGPT-powered virtual assistant that understands its technical documentation and helps developers by answering questions instantly.

We have also written a tutorial on how to train an AI chatbot on custom data. The best part is that to create an AI chatbot, you don’t need to be a programmer. You can ask ChatGPT to help you out with this as well. Ask it how to create an AI chatbot using Python, and it will start giving you instructions.

You can use the OpenAI API to quickly find relevant information from the indexed JSON file. You can also use Typescript to build the front end of your chatbot. There are many ways to do it and ChatGPT will surely help you out. So if you want to sell the idea of a custom-trained AI chatbot for customer service, technical assistance, database management, etc., you can start by creating an AI chatbot.

5. Email Affiliate Marketing

Email affiliate marketing is one of the easiest ways to make money using ChatGPT. The chatbot is good at writing emails in various ways and can persuade the user to click on a link to buy products or subscribe to a service. You can add your affiliate link and that will likely make money for you. To begin with, choose an affiliate program, be it Amazon, Shopify, ConvertKit, etc.

After that, you have to build an email list around your targeted marketing campaign using lead magnets, email signups, and much more. Now, craft a compelling email campaign using ChatGPT which should include the benefits, services offered, and affiliate link. Now, monitor the emails for click-through rates and conversion rates and it will give you a good idea of how well your campaign is performing. Email affiliate marketing is surely one of the lucrative ways to earn money using ChatGPT without much effort.

6. Create Videos with ChatGPT

There are many niche and sub-niche categories on the internet, which are yet to be explored. You can ask ChatGPT to come up with video ideas in a particular category. After that, you can ask it to write a script for the YouTube video as well. Once you are done, you can go to Pictory.ai (visit) or invideo.io (visit) to quickly create videos from the text along with AI-backed narration. You can now publish the video on YouTube and earn some money on the side.

Apart from that, you can create video content around topical events and monetize the content. For example, reaction videos are popular on YouTube, and particularly, people like to watch reaction videos in Shorts format (clip duration must be less than 60 seconds). With such niche content ideas and ChatGPT’s help, you stand to earn a lot of money.

7. Write e-Books and Self-Publish

According to a Reuters report, with the launch of ChatGPT, AI-written e-books have seen a significant boom on Amazon. This is because writing and conceptualizing new ideas has become much easier with ChatGPT. People are using ChatGPT to write e-books on many relevant and niche topics and selling them directly on Amazon using the Kindle Direct Publishing platform. Recently, we also decided to explore the bot’s capabilities and using ChatGPT to write essays.

From children’s e-books to motivational lectures and sci-fi novels, people are publishing e-books in various categories with the help of ChatGPT. Since ChatGPT does not respond with long answers at once, you can start with the outline and slowly add each paragraph to your word processor.

You can also use Book Bolt (visit), which makes it easier to create, publish, and market your e-books better on Amazon. Simply put, self-publishing e-books written by ChatGPT has become a legit new way to earn money, and you should definitely give it a try.

8. Freelance and Create Content

Finally, you can freelance in any domain and use ChatGPT on the side to make money. In fact, companies are now incentivizing people who use AI tools like ChatGPT to make the content look more professional and well-researched. Freelancing is not just limited to writing blog posts, you can also use ChatGPT for translation, digital marketing, proofreading, writing product descriptions, and more.

Fiverr (visit) now has a separate AI services category, where you can find jobs related to AI fact-checking, content editing, technical writing, and more. So if you use ChatGPT fairly well, go ahead and freelance in your area of expertise.

Are you already using AI tools like ChatGPT to make money on the side? How are using the AI chatbot in your workflow? Do let us and our readers know in the comments below.