How to Use ChatGPT 4 For Free

OpenAI recently released its latest GPT-4 model, which is much more powerful than anything OpenAI has released so far. It is the largest language model system OpenAI has developed, and it also comes with vision capability. GPT-4 is multimodal, meaning it can interpret not only text but image inputs as well. Apart from that, it performs well in reasoning tests and supports about 26 different languages. That said, ChatGPT 4 is not available to free users. You have to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus to try out GPT-4. Nevertheless, in this guide, we bring you two simple ways to use ChatGPT 4 for free. You can access the advanced GPT-4 language model without paying any price. So on that note, let’s jump to the guide.

Use ChatGPT 4 For Free (2023)

In this article, we have mentioned two ways to use ChatGPT 4 for free. Both methods are quite simple and straightforward. You can expand the table below and move to the method you prefer.

Use ChatGPT 4 for Free on HuggingFace

A developer named Yuvraj Sharma has built a ChatGPT 4 chatbot on HuggingFace, and it’s completely free to use. The best part is that you don’t even need to enter your own OpenAI API key. The GPT-4 API access is being provided by HuggingFace to its community for users to explore the model. Apart from that, it has a token limit of 4096, which is amazing. OpenAI has still not released 8K and 32K token options, so there is that. But it does have multilingual support.

Having said that, keep in mind that there is a queue, and you may have to wait for a few seconds (sometimes, up to a minute or two) to get a response. If you don’t want to wait, you can clone the project and add your own API key to get an instant response. I have briefly mentioned the steps for that too. Here’s how you can go about it:

1. Head over to this link to use ChatGPT 4 on HuggingFace for free.

2. Now, enter your question and press the “Run” button. You will get a response from the ChatGPT 4 model, and that’s it. That’s how easy it is to try out GPT-4 without the ChatGPT Plus subscription.

3. If the response time is longer, you can clone the repository and use your own OpenAI API key by following the below steps. The tool will no longer be free, though, as you will need credits to use the API. That said, click on “Duplicate Space” to get started.

4. After that, change the Visibility to “Public” and then click on “Duplicate Space”.

5. Next, move to the “Settings” page.

6. Scroll down and look for “Repository secrets” here. Now, click on “New secret“.

7. Here, add OPENAI_API_KEY in the “Name” field and your OpenAI API key in “Secret value”. You can get your OpenAI API key from the link here.

8. Now, simply click on “App” in the top row.

9. Finally, your GPT-4 chatbot will be ready to use without any delay in response.

Use ChatGPT 4 for Free on Bing

Apart from HuggingFace, you can get a taste of GPT-4 on Microsoft Bing Chat as well. Just after the release of the GPT-4 model, Microsoft came forward and announced that its Bing AI is already running on the GPT-4 model (codename: Prometheus). In fact, Bing AI has some additional features that ChatGPT 4 does not have. You can generate images on Bing AI with a simple prompt, it cites the sources for its information, as we saw in our Bard vs Bing comparison, and feels more like a friendly AI chat assistant. So if you want to use Bing, here is how to use Bing to freely access ChatGPT 4.

1. If you are using Microsoft Edge, open bing.com/new (visit) and click on “Chat” in the top-left corner.

2. If you are using other browsers, you first need to install this extension: Bing Chat for All Browsers (install). This will allow you to use Bing AI Chat on any web browser.

3. Now, you can go ahead and interact with the GPT-4 powered Bing Chat.

Get Free Access to GPT-4 Model Right Away

So this is how you can access the GPT-4 model for free right now. After GPT-3 and GPT-3.5, OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 model has stormed the AI landscape with its incredible capabilities. However, it’s not accessible to free users, and only ChatGPT Plus users can access ChatGPT 4. Nevertheless, our guide will allow you to interact with ChatGPT 4 without any fee. Anyway, that is all from us. If you want to learn about ChatGPT plugins and how they will enable ChatGPT to browse the internet to deliver real-time answers, read our detailed article. And to find out which AI chatbot is better, follow our in-depth comparison between Google Bard vs ChatGPT. And if you have any questions, let us know in the comments below.