Vidnoz AI: The Effortless Tool to Create Stunning AI Videos in Minutes

Suppose you are looking for a way to create engaging video content with the help of AI. In that case, Vidnoz AI brings a solid platform where you can produce professional-quality AI videos in minutes. No expensive gear or equipment is required. Vidnoz AI offers hundreds of studio-quality AI avatars, video templates, and an extensive library of AI voices to generate impressive content at a fraction of the cost.

So, if you want to simplify and automate the video production process for your TikTok or YouTube channel, check out all the cool features Vidnoz AI offers below.

Create Videos from Text Scripts

The most compelling feature of Vidnoz AI is that you can create AI videos from text in just a few minutes. You have to select a template from its large library of amazing layouts, and you are good to go.

Now, all you need to do is enter the text you want the AI avatar to narrate or simply generate an AI script. You only have to give basic information about the topic you wish to discuss and the AI Script tool will instantly generate the content for you.

You can even change the tone of the scripts, choosing between formal, professional, friendly, or casual. Moreover, you can also choose a non-English language as Vidnoz AI supports more than 140 languages, both global and regional languages from across the world.

Not only that, you can add a voiceover to your AI video by selecting a voice from its library of 800+ voices. The voices can be filtered based on language, gender, emotion, scenarios, professions, and age. In addition, you can upload your voice and clone that too within minutes. Vidnoz AI voices are powered by Elevenlabs and Microsoft.

Basically, Vidnoz AI provides all kinds of pre-made assets keeping user requirements in mind and, on top of that, allows personalization too. If you’re looking for a service that can generate AI videos in a matter of a few minutes, Vidnoz is a platform you must check out.

Create Custom Virtual AI Avatars

While Vidnoz offers more than 1,000 realistic AI avatars, you can also create your own custom AI avatar. You simply have to shoot a selfie video for 3 to 5 minutes and upload the video to Vidnoz AI. It will process your uploaded video and create a custom AI avatar for you.

Apart from that, you can also create a talking face from your photo. Just upload one of your photos, and Vidnoz removes the background and creates a talking face for videos with a perfect lip sync. This comes in handy for those who want to personalize AI videos in no time.

Clone Your Voice with Emotions

If you want to clone your voice to narrate content in AI videos with your accent and emotions intact, Vidnoz AI allows you to do that too.

Simply record your voice for 1 to 3 minutes in your desired tone and emotion, and upload the audio file on Vidnoz AI. It will process the file and create a clone of your voice in barely a few minutes. To narrate any script, you can use your cloned voice, which will save you a lot of time and effort.

Suitable for All Platforms and Use Cases

What I love the most about Vidnoz AI is that it’s not limited to only making tutorials, but it unlocks applications for a large number of use cases and platforms. For example, Vidnoz AI offers templates for explainer videos, tutorials, breaking news templates for media companies, educational content, social media content, and much more.

Moreover, you can create AI videos for health and medical content, sports, e-commerce, festivals, presentations, invitations, and more. There are so many templates to choose from and it supports both landscape and vertical orientations. For social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, vertical content can help you reach out to a large number of audiences.

AI Video Translator

In today’s age, content creators and news platforms have a global audience and videos are watched in many non-English speaking regions. Therefore, you can translate videos in different languages using Vidnoz AI’s powerful AI video translator tool to cater to all kinds of audiences.

You can simply upload the video in the original language and choose the output language of your choice. You can also add subtitles and lip-sync the video based on the new language. During my testing, Vidnoz AI did pretty well and the lip-sync was on point. Within a few minutes, the tool translated the whole video.

Vidnoz AI supports video translation for 140+ languages, including Spanish, French, Arabic, German, Hindi, Bengali, and more.

Easy AI Video Editing

Now, we come to the Vidnoz AI video editor which is frankly the best feature of this tool. It has a clean and straightforward user interface that even beginners can start using instantly. Apart from generating AI scripts, creating custom avatars, and cloning your voice, you can further modify the template according to your preference.

Each element of the template is customizable, you can edit text, change the font, add your logo, insert stickers, shape, add layers, and do much more. The best part is that it brings stock videos and images from other providers as well, including Pexels, Unsplash, Freepik, etc. And for background music, you have a large library of audio available in the video editor itself.

Next, you can add multiple scenes with different layouts and create AI videos, going beyond the given template. Vidnoz AI also supports dual-mode conversation where you can add two AI avatars in a scene and add scripts for each character.

Finally, you can preview the video before exporting, but the lip-syncing video is only generated after you hit the Generate button.

Apart from creating AI videos, there are many AI tools that Vidnoz AI offers that can aid in various aspects of content creation. You can use AI text-to-speech to convert your text to realistic voice in more than 140+ languages. Next, you can change the presenter’s voice to any celebrity voice such as Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Morgan Freeman, and more.

To effortlessly generate a video from an image, you can use its AI image-to-video tool. You can turn a static image into a dancing video as well. Vidnoz AI also brings an AI video enhancer tool to upscale your videos up to 4K resolution. Finally, you have AI vocal remover, background remover, cartoon generator, headshot generator, and more.

Vidnoz AI: Pricing and Plans

Vidnoz AI offers most of its services for free with access to 1000+ AI avatars, video templates, and voices. Under the free plan, you can generate videos for 1-3 minutes per day at 720p resolution.

If you are serious about content creation and making money using AI, I would recommend getting the Starter plan which costs $19.99 per month on a yearly subscription. It unlocks video generation for up to 15 minutes per month with access to a larger library of AI avatars, video templates, and voices. You can also export videos in 1080p resolution. Vidnoz AI doesn’t add a watermark at all when you get the Starter plan.

The Business plan costs $56.99 per month, which allows you to generate 30 minutes of videos per month and throws the Voice Cloning feature into the mix. You have all of the Starter plan features too. So if you are impressed with Vidnoz AI’s features, go ahead and check out the service.