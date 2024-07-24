How to Use Llama 3.1 405B AI Model Right Now

Meta has introduced its largest Llama 3.1 405B AI model after many months of waiting. The frontier model has been open-sourced and it rivals the proprietary models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. We finally have an open AI model that is as good as the closed ones. So if you want to check out the model’s capability, follow our article and learn how to use the Llama 3.1 405B model right away.

Use Llama 3.1 405B on Meta AI

Users in the US can chat with the Llama 3.1 405B model on Meta AI and WhatsApp itself. Meta is initially rolling out the larger model to US users only. Here is how to access it.

Head over to meta.ai (visit) and sign in with your Facebook or Instagram account. You can also use Meta AI on WhatsApp.

Next, enter your prompt and the Llama 3.1 405B model will respond. Try asking challenging reasoning questions to check the model’s capability.

Use Llama 3.1 405B on HuggingChat

If you are not from the US, don’t fret. You can still use the Llama 3.1 405B model on HuggingChat. It hosts the Instruct-based FP8 quantized model and the platform is completely free to use.

Go ahead and open the HuggingChat page (visit) for the Llama 3.1 405B model.

You can chat with the model without signing up. Ask your question and get a response from Meta’s largest model.

Related Articles Llama 3 vs GPT-4: Meta Challenges OpenAI on AI Turf

Use Llama 3.1 405B on Groq

Groq is also hosting the Llama 3.1 family models including 70B and 8B models. Earlier, it was serving the largest 405B model but due to high traffic and server issues, Groq seems to have removed it for the moment. Meanwhile, Llama 3.1 70B and 8B are available and these models are generating responses at a blazing speed of 250 tokens per second.

Navigate to groq.com (visit) and sign in with a free account. Next, choose the Llama 3.1 model from the drop-down menu.

Now, ask your question and the Llama 3.1 model will respond right away.

So these are the three ways to use the largest Llama 3.1 405B model. As Meta rolls out the new model to more regions, you will be able to use them in your country, without relying on third-party services. Anyway, that is all from us. If you have any questions, let us know in the comments below.