15 Best ChatGPT Plugins You Should Use Right Now

As if it wasn’t already possible, ChatGPT has scaled new heights in artificial intelligence. And it’s not just because of ChatGPT 4 but plugins that you can pair with the AI chatbot. Even though Google is poised to bring improvements through its all-new Google PaLM 2 model, the OpenAI product remains popular. Now, for those unaware, you can quickly learn how to install and use ChatGPT plugins. However, which ChatGPT plugins qualify as the best and should you use them? Well, we have scoured through the ChatGPT plugins store and picked what we feel are the best selections. So let’s have a look at the top 15 ChatGPT plugins you should use in 2023.

1. Prompt Perfect

First up, we have Prompt Perfect; one of the best ChatGPT extensions that let users write the perfect prompts for the AI chatbot. If you are part of the few not able to do so, Perfect will immensely help you. To begin, simply enter a prompt for whatever you want to ask the AI bot. In our case, I ask ChatGPT to write a 200-word story about cars.

However, make sure to write the word “perfect” before your prompt. Once done, the plugin will rewrite the entire prompt under the hood to make it extremely detailed for ChatGPT. This helps the AI chatbot come up with informative and specific answers for your prompt. Besides that, the plugin requires no other intervention, and hence, has a plug-and-play nature. Check it out.

2. OpenTable

One of the best ChatGPT plugins we used was OpenTable for quick and seamless restaurant bookings on the go. This ChatGPT plugin is based on ensuring users book their times with the least possible effort. As such, all you need to do is provide ChatGPT with all the basic requirements like the date, time, location, and number of people.

The plugin then takes in the information and automatically finds specific restaurants. The links provided by the plugin even lead to the reservation details already pre-filled, making it one of the best ChatGPT plugins for convenient restaurant bookings.

3. Wolfram

While it can get a bit technical for some users, the Wolfram ChatGPT plugin is one of the best due to its advanced abilities. Powered by advanced data, Wolfram allows ChatGPT users to access advanced computation, math, and real-time data to solve all types of queries.

So instead of sticking to just basic math problems, you can ask Wolfram for advanced help like creating a genealogical tree, creating an audio spectrogram, illustrating anatomy, and much more. It can even tell the date and time in real-time, which isn’t something ChatGPT can do. So, go ahead and experiment with Wolfram to see which feature works best for you in this ChatGPT plugin.

4. Zapier

Made explicitly to eliminate and ease unnecessary workflows, Zapier is one of the top ChatGPT plugins for working professionals as well as marketers. In a nutshell, Zapier lets users interact with over 5,000 different work apps without ever needing to perform extra steps. This includes all mainstream apps like Gmail, MS Outlook, Slack, and many more. All users needs to do is complete a one-time connection and approve some actions.

Once done, you can practically draft entire emails or send in-depth Slack messages right from ChatGPT. Zapier then works in tandem with ChatGPT to make it possible and also lets users make edits to their actions. So when asked to draft a test Gmail, it created the action almost instantly and let me send it. Check it out if you’re too lazy to open your mail client.

5. Kayak

One of the best plugins for travel planning you can use with ChatGPT, Kayak lets users easily book flights, and hotels and get travel recommendations for all their trip-planning needs. As before, it requires your basic details such as origin, destination, arrival, and departure time. Once done, Kayak will guide you through plenty of flight options available from your location.

The detail includes the total price, expected layovers and delays, popular airlines, and more. Once you’re happy with your selection, ask ChatGPT to generate links and Kayak will do that too.

6. Link Reader

While some of the best ChatGPT Chrome extensions can read webpages for you, not everyone is into extensions and wants stuff simpler. For those, Link Reader can be one of the best ChatGPT plugins. Put simply, this plugin can read the content of all kinds of links, including webpages, PDFs, images, and more.

All one needs to do is provide it a link and ask it for information. ChatGPT then interfaces with Link Reader and provides a well-detailed answer to the query. So if you’re looking for a quick summary, this plugin is one to turn to.

7. Speak

For the linguists out there, Speak can turn out to be one of the best ChatGPT plugins if used correctly. True to its name, Speak is a plugin that lets you learn how to say anything in other languages.

This essentially makes Speak like a language tutor. Besides translation, users can use Speak for verbs, conjugations, nuanced grammar, and much more. To begin, type out your language query and the ChatGPT plugin will respond back almost immediately.

8. There’s an AI For That

While most of these plugins are one-off function ones, this ChatGPT tool comes under our best list because it is practically a collection of them all. There’s an AI that has a wide-ranging database of a variety of tools one might need in their professional and personal life. This includes simple tools like image editors to PDF converters and much more.

To look for specific tools, simply ask the AI about your exact requirement and it will provide you with a handy list. I tried the same for PDF converters and the plugin gave a concise list easily. Check it out yourself.

9. Instacart

While ChatGPT already gives you recipes, it cannot seek out ingredients for you. Instacart, on the other hand, makes its way into our best ChatGPT plugins list for this reason. Based solely on food, this ChatGPT plugin can intelligently come up with food and drink recipes and provide a detailed breakdown of the steps.

However, what sets it apart is that Instacart then leads to its main service page, where users can buy these ingredients in real-time. So if you seem to be running out of parmesan for your pasta, here’s where you can get it. The recipe and ingredient generation itself is fast and without errors and did satisfy a foodie like me. So give Instacart a whirl and see if you find the experience tasty.

10. MixerBox OnePlayer

Wanting to listen to music while you work away is only natural. Before, ChatGPT could only guide users toward popular music websites. However, that has now changed for the better with this ChatGPT plugin. MixerBox is an all-in-one music compiler that can gather songs and create playlists based on requests.

Users only need to provide their taste and the ChatGPT plugin gets to work. Once done, MixerBox also gives direct links to the songs for you to listen to. The best is that songs are free since they lead to YouTube videos.

11. Show Me

Besides leisure, ChatGPT can also help out users in the form of its various productivity tools. One such tool in the form of the best ChatGPT plugins is Show Me, a handy service that lets ChatGPT create real-time diagrams of almost all types. Show Me requires a basic concept for users to display as.

In my experience, I asked the plugin to display the concept of Ikigai using a Mindmap. Both ChatGPT and Show Me worked together to give a visual and text-based representation of it easily. So the next time you feel the need to generate a quick diagram, use this ChatGPT plugin.

12. LikeWise

If you liked Instacart for its recipe and ingredient recommendations, you will also like Likewise, one of the top ChatGPT plugins for podcast discovery. As is natural, LikeWise uses its own database to search podcasts for different moods and genres. Just highlight what podcast you are in the mood for or simply ask the bot to give you a list of the trending episodes.

Within seconds, LikeWise creates a list of the podcasts you might be interested in and provides links for the same. However, do note that some of these might be paid. Nonetheless, those looking for podcast recommendations should check this ChatGPT plugin out.

13. World News

It is no secret that even with the latest GPT-4 large language model, ChatGPT’s database is limited to 2021, which is outdated at this point. While we have always cautioned you to not rely on the bot for news, this appears to have changed. The new World News plugin in ChatGPT has become one of our most-used because of its on-time news delivery.

As simple as it sounds, users can ask the plugin for the latest news around the world and will get a nice listicle for the same. Since this cool ChatGPT plugin is based internationally, it shows news in multiple languages along with source links. While not useful in the conventional way, World News is a must-have for those who want to be in the know.

14. Chess

Well, this ChatGPT plugin doesn’t really need a lot of explanation. True to its name, the Chess plugin lets users play multiple rounds against ChatGPT. The game starts out by first letting the player choose a level depending on their expertise.

Once done, you begin playing against ChatGPT and the experience is nice. The AI chatbot is surprisingly adept at winning so bring your A-game when you do go in. For an intense game or two of Chess check this ChartGPT plugin out.

15. Change

The last one on our best ChatGPT plugins list is a more wholesome one. Centered around community help, Chance is a plugin that quickly lists out local profits around a person to donate and help to. All one needs to do is enter their location and they will get results with their names, information about them, and links.

You can always opt to donate to these organizations to help. While Chance doesn’t do a whole lot except this, it’s still a very useful plugin for those looking to give back to the community.