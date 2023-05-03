25 Best Mindblowing Midjourney Prompts You Should Try

Midjourney is by far one of the best AI art generators we have ever tried. And if you have learned how to use Midjourney, you know what we are talking about. With its expansive customization options to tinker with outputs, there is a lot you can do with Midjourney. However, one needs the best Midjourney prompts to fully leverage this text-to-image generator. To spark your imagination, we have scoured the Internet and come up with these 25 mindblowing Midjourney prompts that you should definitely try out yourself. So witness the beauty below, and you just might get an idea or two.

1. Shakespeare Reimagined

Image Courtesy: Prompthero

a Shakespeare stage play, yellow mist, atmospheric, set design by Michel Crête, Aerial acrobatics design by André Simard, hyperrealistic, 4K, Octane render, unreal engine, –ar 9:16 –uplight

2. Volumetric Moon Knight

Image Courtesy: Prompthero

The Moon Knight dissolving into swirling sand, volumetric dust, cinematic lighting, close up portrait –ar 1:2 —q 2

3. Ethereal Bohemian Waxwing Bird

Image Courtesy: Prompthero

ethereal Bohemian Waxwing bird, Bombycilla garrulus :: intricate details, ornate, detailed illustration, octane render :: Johanna Rupprecht style, William Morris style :: trending on artstation –ar 9:16

4. Steampunk Cat

Image Courtesy: Prompthero

5. The World in 100 Years

Image Courtesy: Prompthero

how world looks like in 100 years, intricate, highly detailed –ar 9:16 –chaos 25 –s 5000 –q 2

6. Hatter in Wonderland

Image Courtesy: Werbeagent, Discord

Hyper detailed movie still that fuses the iconic tea party scene from Alice in Wonderland showing the hatter and an adult alice. a wooden table is filled with teacups and cannabis plants. The scene is surrounded by flying weed. Some playcards flying around in the air. Captured with a Hasselblad medium format camera. –ar 3:2 –v 5 –s 1000 –q 2 –

7. Venice in a Carnival

Image Courtesy: DamShelma, Prompthero

venice in a carnival picture 3, in the style of fantastical compositions, colorful, eye-catching compositions, symmetrical arrangements, navy and aquamarine, distinctive noses, gothic references, spiral group –style expressive –ar 804:1344 –upanime –niji 5 –s 250 –v 5

8. Unsettling Egyptian Mummy

Image Courtesy: Knishkabibble, Discord

Beautiful and terrifying Egyptian mummy, flirting and vamping with the viewer, rotting and decaying climbing out of a sarcophagus lunging at the viewer, symmetrical full body Portrait photo, elegant, highly detailed, soft ambient lighting, rule of thirds, professional photo HD Photography, film, sony, portray, kodak Polaroid 3200dpi scan medium format film Portra 800, vibrantly colored portrait photo by Joel – Peter Witkin + Diane Arbus + Rhiannon + Mike Tang, fashion shoot

9. Knitting Grandma

Image Courtesy: vickwhy, Discord

A grandmotherly Fate sits on a cozy cosmic throne knitting with mirrored threads of time, the solar system spins like clockwork behind her as she knits the futures of people together like an endless collage of destiny, maximilism, cinematic quality, sharp – focus, intricate details

10. The Ocean at Your Door

Image Courtesy: Falcon, Discord

Bedroom melting into the ocean, 4k

11. A Cloud with Planes

Prompt Courtesy: Azalas777, Discord

A cloud with several airplanes flying around on top, in the style of detailed fantasy art, nightcore, quiet moments captured in paint, radiant clusters, i cant believe how beautiful this is, detailed character design, dark cyan and light crimson –niji 5 –

12. The Queen of Crows

Image Courtesy: ThinhDinhLCA, Twitter

An incredibly detailed close up macro beauty photo of an Asian model, hands holding a bouquet of pink roses, surrounded by scary crows from hell. Shot on a Hasselblad medium format camera with a 100mm lens. Unmistakable to a photograph. Cinematic lighting. Photographed by Tim Walker, trending on 500px –ar 4:5 –s 750 –niji 5 –v 5 –q2

13. Helmet Girl

Image Courtesy: Nicholas Neubert, Twitter

The player is wearing an astronaut helmet, in the style of cyberpunk dystopia, 32k uhd, womancore, bronze and amber, dreamlike settings, gorecore, ivan albright –ar 107:53 –v 5

14. Game Island

Image Courtesy: Nicholas Neubert, Twitter

Game-Art | An island with different geographical properties and multiple small cities floating in space ::10 Island | Floating island in space – waterfalls over the edge of the island falling into space – island fragments floating around the edge of the island ::6 Details | Mountain Ranges – Deserts – Snowy Landscapes – Small Villages – one larger city ::8 Environment | Galaxy – in deep space – other universes can be seen in the distance ::2 Style | Unreal Engine 5 – 8K UHD – Highly Detailed – Game-Art ::7—ar 16:9 —s 1000 –v 5

15. Scarlet Peace

Image Courtesy: Atelier SG, Twitter

shot from the top, a party costume woman in water with her face covered by melted red ice, in the style of jennifer rubell, experimental filmmaking, louise bourgeois, aerial abstractions, dusan djukaric, blink-and-you-miss-it detail, realistic –ar 16:9

16. Conquering the Ocean

Image Courtesy: AI Dream Engine, Twitter

a warrior sitting on a giant creature and riding it in the water, with wings spread wide in the water, camera positioned just above the water to capture this beautiful scene, surface showing intricate details of the creature’s scales, fins, and wings, majesty, Hero rides on the creature in the water, digitally enhanced, enhanced graphics, straight, sharp focus, bright lighting, closeup, cinematic, Bronze, Azure, blue, ultra highly detailed, 18k, sharp focus, bright photo with rich colors, full coverage of a scene, straight view shot –ar 16:9 –v5

17. Ship in Turmoil

Image Courtesy: Prompthero

A real photographic landscape painting with incomparable reality,Super wide,Ominous sky,Sailing boat,Wooden boat,Lotus,Huge waves,Starry night,Harry potter,Volumetric lighting,Clearing,Realistic,James gurney,artstation –ar 9:16

18. Religion Reinvented

Image Courtesy: Count Batty,Prompthero

Out-of-this-world impressionist oil painting of an awe inspiring cyber Christ hanging from a techno cross ::5 The Jesus on the cross has intricate futuristic cybernetic implants, and faces a congregation exulting believers, who worship him. The crowd stands in adoration of Him, hands risen. Inside a huge futuristic techno cathedral ::4 The mood is futuristic, ceremonial, grandiose. Cyber punk, sci-fi, neo-futuristic. ::3 Dark ambience, light rays shine from the tall stained glass windows, volume lighting, dramatic lighting, cinematic lighting. Ultra wide shot, DOF. impressionist, oil on canvas, in the style of Claude Monet ::3 This an evocative representation of technology as the new faith of humanity, by showing people praying at the altar of technology to a techno Christ, in a traditional impressioniti style. ::2 –no wings, mockup, bad anatomy, text, signature, watermark, username, low resolution, worst quality, low quality, jpeg artefacts, blurry, cropped, badly framed –ar 5:7 –c 70 –seed 09493571 –s 600

19. True Evil

Image Courtesy: DamShelma, Prompthero

An oil painting of the true evil, in the style of trompe – l’œil illusionistic detail, blink – and – you – miss – it detail, wiccan, lithograph, gothic dark and macabre, romantic goth, gothic dark and ornate

20. Solitude

Image Courtesy: AI Gengrau,Twitter

a award winning heroic shot of a mountainking in a stunning detailed showcave, epic mountainking meditate about life, long curly beard, glowing blue eyes, cave is like a big dome, fantastic stalagmites and stalactites, cinematic lighting, moody lights, heroic pose, in the style of photorealistic fantasy, still from a oscar winning fantasy movie, detailed crown out of rock, shot on arri Alexa xf, 50mm zeiss supreme prime lens, clear and sharp focus, shallow dof, fantasycore, stonecore, beautifully color graded, dynamic composition, –ar 16:9 –s 500 –v 5

21. Boat on River

Image Courtesy: AI Gengrau,Twitter

Picture yourself in a boat on a river, with tangerine trees and marmalade skies, somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly, A girl with kaleidoscope eyes, Cellophane flowers of yellow and green Towering over your head, Look for the girl with the sun in her eyes And she’s gone, Lucy in the sky with diamonds, in the style photorealistic psychedelic Art from 1960s, epic albumcovers, beautifully color coded, –ar 16:9 –v 5

22. Rainforest Tribe

Image Courtesy: AI Gengrau,Twitter

a wide-angle shot from above of an indigenous woman standing on a mesoamerican pyramid, wearing a head scarf with many feathers like a natural Diadem dissolving with her head, ready to strike, detailed tribal make up, on the top of a Pyramide in a dense rainforest, view from above, intense lighting, intense focus as leaves are swirl around her, otherworldly creature, in the style of fantasy movies, photorealistic, shot on Hasselblad h6d-400c, zeiss prime lens, bokeh like f/0.8, tilt-shift lens, feminine hero pose, neo-mosaic, Neo shamanism, psychedelic, psy-trance Art, symmetrical balance, fantastical machines, alchemical symbols, serene faces, beautifully color coded, intricate composition, digitally enhanced, detailed wildlife, –ar 16:9 –s 750 –v 5

23. Carousel

Image Courtesy: ArtiMindArt, Twitter

Experiment with double exposures on a Fujifilm X-T4, capturing both the carousel and the surrounding park scenery in a single image, using a 35mm lens for a wider perspective. Play with different exposure settings and shutter speeds to create a dynamic and surreal composition. –q 2 –s 750 –v 5

24. The Earth Element

Image Courtesy: Dream Vault, Twitter

film still, a earth elemental in the form of a magical ethereal human who harnesses the power of nature in the form earth, nature, rocks, and soil, dramatic lighting, clear imagery, crisp, ominous –s 750 –v 5 –ar 5:3

25. Chameleon

Image Courtesy: Nicholas Neubert, Twitter

High nation-geographic symmetrical close-up portrait shoot in green jungle of an expressive lizard, anamorphic lens, ultra-realistic, hyper-detailed, green-core, jungle-core –ar 16:9 –q 2 –v 5

And these are some of the best Midjourney prompts we found while experimenting with the AI art generator ourselves. As you can already tell, no two images are the same. While some images have been made with Midjourney V5, others have been created using Niji mode (Anime and character specific model).

Midjourney is also extremely capable of creating artworks that require prompts as long as paragraphs to a simple five-word one that brings the ocean to your door. Depending on what you want your AI art to look like, feel free to fully mix and match until you get that masterpiece. And once you have it, keep refining it using these best Midjourney prompts.

Featured Image Courtesy: Limon @ Discord