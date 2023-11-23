Intel Meteor Lake Surfaces on yet Another Laptop Lineup!

Intel’s upcoming 14th Gen mobile CPUs for laptops based on Meteor Lake architecture have surfaced yet again. This time, we get to see the HP Spectre X360’s specification, showing that it will come with Intel Core Ultra!

The leak comes from the X user @momomo_us, who has shared many such hardware leaks in the past. The entire specs sheet of two different HP laptops (Spectre X360 2024 lineup) have been leaked here. We will focus more on the Intel Core Ultra 14th Gen processor in them.

This is the HP Spectre X360, a convertible laptop with an impressive 14-inch OLED (2.8K). The leaked image shows it will also have a stylus. The spec sheet mentions other powerful specs like 16GB LPDDR5x 6400MHz memory, 1TB SSD, and Intel Arc Graphics.

We already know from previous leaks that Intel Arc graphics will be quite impressive. The new integrated Meteor Lake Arc GPU will raise the bar for how fast the in-built graphics processing chip becomes in the upcoming Intel chips. The X360 laptops are shown in the leaked spec sheets to feature either the Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. Check out these CPU specifications, as mentioned in the leak: Processor Leaked Specs Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Up to 4.50 GHz, 18MB L3 Cache, 14 Cores & 18 Threads Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Up to 4.80 GHz, 24MB L3 Cache, 16 Cores & 22 Threads Leaked Specs of Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra (Source: @momomo_us/X)

Both are going to be high-performance chips belonging to the Ultra class of Intel 14th-generation CPUs. Meteor Lake-based MSI laptops which were the first ones to leak with 14th Gen.

Other features of the laptop include WiFi 7 support, fast charging, a fingerprint reader, and quad speakers. HP also mentions ‘AI Chip‘ as one of the input device features in the laptop. HP (and other laptop manufacturers too) is looking forward to advertising its new Meteor Lake-based laptops with ‘built-in AI technology‘ features.

Intel is introducing an NPU Chip in its new Meteor Lake CPUs. The NPU will be responsible for on-device AI processing. Intel has already been speaking about its plans to integrate innovative AI features in many upcoming laptops of 2024. The company has confirmed it will launch them officially at its AI Everywhere event, which is to be held in mid-December!

The pricing mentioned here is $1999.99 for the HP Spectre X360 with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Do note that neither HP nor Intel has confirmed any of the above information. The CPU models, laptop features, performance metrics, and prices could all change before the actual launch.

What are your thoughts on this leak on HP’s upcoming Meteor Lake laptop, Spectre X360? Are you excited about Intel’s 14th Gen? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: HP, edited by Satyam Kumar