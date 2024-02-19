Intel Core I9-14900KS Spotted Online; Fastest New Processor Coming Soon?

Core i9-14900KS is a rumored upcoming Intel 14th Gen CPU that we have previously seen in the form of a leak where the chip was shown. We speculated that Intel would release this CPU in 2024, and now we are seeing the i9-14900KS being listed online, pointing us towards Team Blue gearing up to launch the new CPU soon!

The X (formerly Twitter) user @momomo_us has recently spotted the Core i9-14900KS on the French PC hardware retailer PC21’s website. As of writing, the listing is still up. However, there is not much meaningful info that tells us about this CPU’s specs.

Image Courtesy: PC21.fr

This listing shows the upcoming Intel Core i9-14900KS processor, which features a 3.20 GHz clock speed (base) with 36 MB of cache. Other CPUs on the website seem to have a proper informational section stating several aspects, such as the manufacturing process, core/thread count, and more.

Previously, the 14th Gen Core i9 KS processor also appeared on OCBase.com. Here, this particular unannounced 14th Gen Core i9 CPU was tested! The GPU was revealed to be Intel UHD Graphics 770, the same as the non-KS variant. It has been mentioned to be tested on an MSI MAG Z790 motherboard.

According to this, the Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS has been shown to feature 24 cores & 32 threads. The CPU package power was shown to go up to 409.73W as per the HWInfo reports in OCBase (link provided above), which is normal given that the power limit was set at 4095W (meaning unlimited CPU power was set in BIOS settings).

Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS: Expected Upgrades

Speaking of actual upgrades, we expect the Intel Core i9-14900KS to feature increased core clocks. The OCBase.com testing shows that the P-Core clock went up to 5885.60 MHz. The non-KS Intel Core i9 has a boost clock of 6.0 GHz, and it is highly expected that the i9-14900K here will feature a 6.2 GHz turbo clock speed instead.

Do note that Intel 14th Gen CPUs are still based on the Raptor Lake architecture. These are built with a 10nm manufacturing process. We did not see major efficiency gains in this generation. Going from the 12th Gen to the 13th Gen was a bigger change. Still, the Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS will be the fastest CPU that’ll give LGA 1700 motherboard owners another even faster Core i9 processor to upgrade to at a later date potentially.

Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS: Price & Availability

The CPU is unreleased and not announced by Intel. I suppose that’s why there is no specification info listed by the French retailer PC21. The aforementioned price here converts to ~$675 USD. The Intel Core i9-14900K (non-KS), which we reviewed here, had a launch price of $589.

We can expect this slightly better i9-14900KS variant to demand a price of $100-$120 higher than the non-KS Core i9. As a reference point, note that under the Intel 13th Gen lineup, the company launched the i9-13900KS at $699. The non-KS i9-13900K was launched at $589.

i9-14900KS earlier leak shows the CPU in a pre-built PC | Image Courtesy: Anandtech

It is expected that this new Intel Core i9-14900KS will launch soon, given the timing of these retailer listings. When the i9-13900KS came out, it was three months after the release of other 13th Gen desktop processors. The new Raptor Lake Refresh architecture-based Intel Core 14th Gen lineup came out in October 2023.

With this, I speculate that the i9-14900KS should launch very soon, perhaps even before the end of Q1 2024. It may be released in March 2024 (which is the time that rumors state), but if not, then it should be released before June. You can read our previous coverage addressing the 14900KS leaks here.

Keep in mind that this is all speculation, and we can’t know what Intel’s exact plans are. But the i9-14900KS has been through numerous leaks, so it is highly expected that this new fastest processor from Intel is coming quite soon.

What are your thoughts on the Intel Core i9-14900KS? Let us know in the comments below.