Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 System Requirements Are Here

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 visual system requirements
Image Courtesy: Ninja Theory/Hellblade 2
In Short
  • With the pre-orders going live, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has announced its system requirements.
  • Players will require an i5-8400/Ryzen 2600 and NVIDIA GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel ARC a580 on the lower side.
  • For maximum visuals at 4K, players will require Intel i5 - 12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and NVIDIA RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX.

As pre-orders for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 go live, excitement and anticipation are rising. The sequel to Ninja Theory’s Hellbade: Senua’s Sacrifice aims to deliver visual fidelity alongside an emotional story. Speaking of the former, it seems the team isn’t cutting corners. To let gamers prepare themselves for the launch, Ninja Theory has officially revealed the PC system requirements for the game.

First posted on the official X account, the system requirements for Hellblade 2 seem to be targeting native resolutions. With the advent of DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, many developers have relied on its usage alongside the main specs. However, the spec sheet says the indicative system requirements can get a higher frame rate in Hellblade 2 if used with an upscaler.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 System Requirements

With that being said, here are the official system requirements for the upcoming action-adventure sequel:

Graphic PresetMinimum Medium Recommended Very High
PresetLow @ 1080pMedium @ 1080pHigh @ 1440pHigh @ 4K
ProcessorIntel i5 – 8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600Intel i5 – 9600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600XIntel i7 – 10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600XIntel i5 – 12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
GPUNVIDIA GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel ARC a580NVIDIA RTX 2070/AMD RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580NVIDIA RTX 3080/AMD RX 6800 XT/Intel Arc A770NVIDIA RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX
VRAM6 GB8 GB8 GB12 GB
System RAM16 GB16 GB16 GB16 GB
Storage70 GB SSD70 GB SSD70 GB SSD70 GB SSD
OSWindows 10/11 64-bitWindows 10/11 64-bitWindows 10/11 64-bitWindows 10/11 64-bit

As you can see, the game seems to be quite a juggernaut experience on PC. Furthermore, while there are no frame-rate requirements, I feel the game might be trying to find a good balance between visuals and raw performance.

It’s also interesting to see that Hellbladd 2 needs a minimum of 16GB RAM in all presets. Other requirements also raise my eyebrows, like an Intel A770 beside a 3080/6800XT for 1440p as a recommendation.

Regardless, it’s good to have the system requirements revealed as the game is nearing its launch date. Are you excited to play Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2? What are you looking forward to? Let me know in the comments below.

