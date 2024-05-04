Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 System Requirements Are Here

As pre-orders for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 go live, excitement and anticipation are rising. The sequel to Ninja Theory’s Hellbade: Senua’s Sacrifice aims to deliver visual fidelity alongside an emotional story. Speaking of the former, it seems the team isn’t cutting corners. To let gamers prepare themselves for the launch, Ninja Theory has officially revealed the PC system requirements for the game.

First posted on the official X account, the system requirements for Hellblade 2 seem to be targeting native resolutions. With the advent of DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, many developers have relied on its usage alongside the main specs. However, the spec sheet says the indicative system requirements can get a higher frame rate in Hellblade 2 if used with an upscaler.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 System Requirements

With that being said, here are the official system requirements for the upcoming action-adventure sequel: Graphic Preset Minimum Medium Recommended Very High Preset Low @ 1080p Medium @ 1080p High @ 1440p High @ 4K Processor Intel i5 – 8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel i5 – 9600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel i7 – 10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel i5 – 12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X GPU NVIDIA GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel ARC a580 NVIDIA RTX 2070/AMD RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580 NVIDIA RTX 3080/AMD RX 6800 XT/Intel Arc A770 NVIDIA RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB System RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 70 GB SSD 70 GB SSD 70 GB SSD 70 GB SSD OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit

As you can see, the game seems to be quite a juggernaut experience on PC. Furthermore, while there are no frame-rate requirements, I feel the game might be trying to find a good balance between visuals and raw performance.

It’s also interesting to see that Hellbladd 2 needs a minimum of 16GB RAM in all presets. Other requirements also raise my eyebrows, like an Intel A770 beside a 3080/6800XT for 1440p as a recommendation.

Regardless, it's good to have the system requirements revealed as the game is nearing its launch date.