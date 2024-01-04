Xiaomi Redmi G Pro Lineup with Intel 14th Gen & RTX 40 Series Coming Soon

Xiaomi is all set to unveil new gaming laptops later this year. The company’s Redmi G Pro lineup will be updated, and the new laptops will come with Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors. On the graphics front, it is expected that Xiaomi will be putting Nvidia’s latest RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs on its brand-new laptop lineup.

The leak comes via Weibo, and was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @faridofanani96. Several details have been revealed here. This new gaming laptop will come with 16GB DDR5 memory. It is not mentioned whether or not the 2024 will feature faster speeds, though. The previous-gen Redmi G Pro 2023 had 4800MHz speeds. Xiaomi's next gaming laptop



Redmi G Pro 2024, i5-14500HX processor + RTX4060 + 16GB DDR5 graphics card.



There is also a version with an i9-14900HX + 16GB DDR5 processor.



Notice that the Weibo post also mentions ‘ARM‘ and ‘X Elite.’ This is referring to upcoming thin & light laptops from Xiaomi, which we also expect to see launch later this year. You can learn all about Snapdragon X Elite platform for laptops here. For now, no pricing info has been revealed on Xiaomi’s upcoming laptops.

Speaking of further specifications, the Redmi G Pro 2024 will come with Intel’s 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors. Two CPU variants have been mentioned, the Intel Core i9-14900HX and i5-14500HX.

It is expected that Intel will reveal this 14th generation of laptop processors based on Raptor Lake Refresh architecture at CES 2024. Alongside this, several Core Ultra laptops based on Meteor Lake architecture will also launch at the event.

Intel has not revealed much about these processors. But we know from previous leaks what kind of specifications they could pack. Based on an earlier leak (Lenovo Legion laptop), the i9-14900HX is said to feature 24 cores & 32 threads with up to 5.50 GHz (P-Core) turbo clock speed.

The i5-14500HX should come with 14 cores & 20 threads, given that the i5-13500HX has this core configuration. We will know the specifications soon, but the i5 14th Gen HX processor should also come with boosted clock speeds.

Nvidia RTX 40 Series graphics is another major upgrade Xiaomi plans for its 2024 Redmi G Pro gaming laptop. Nvidia RTX 4060 will be paired with the i5, and this mobile GPU has 8GB GDDR6 memory. It is unclear if Xiaomi will offer higher-end options such as RTX 4090 Mobile for its i9 variant of Redmi G Pro 2024 gaming laptop.

