Home Hardware Latest Intel Arc Driver Update Makes the GPUs Up to 750% Faster on DX11!
Intel Arc Will Be Intel's First High-Performance Gaming GPUs; Launching in Q1 2022

Latest Intel Arc Driver Update Makes the GPUs Up to 750% Faster on DX11!

author-Satyam KumarSatyam Kumar -
Intel Arc Will Be Intel's First High-Performance Gaming GPUs; Launching in Q1 2022

Intel has today released new Arc graphics drivers to deliver better overall performance and includes optimizations for the latest games. We are talking about the latest Intel Arc #31.0.101.4952 graphics drivers. This is a major driver update for Team Blue’s first-gen Arc GPUs.

New Intel Arc 31.0.101.4952 GPU Driver Released: Details

The latest Intel Arc graphics driver delivers up to 750% better performance in DirectX 11 games. For the DX12 API, it is up to 50% faster than before. Intel has been putting in the work and its GPUs are steadily becoming better with each update. By the way, for those unaware, Intel’s Arc graphics card lineup consists of the Arc A770, A750, and A380. There is a newly launched A580 too.

Talking about the GPU driver’s patch notes, we can see that a staggering 750% improvement occurred in the Halo Master Chief Collection. Two more notable games where the performance improved significantly are Yakuza 0 (154% FPS gain) and World War Z (~113% FPS gain). Returnal, a DX12-based game that was previously a PlayStation exclusive, witnessed a 53% FPS gain with the latest Intel GPU driver.

Intel Arc Runs Halo Master Chief Collection Better With GPU Driver Update
Intel Arc Runs Returnal Better With GPU Driver Update
Yakuza 0 Runs Better on Intel Arc With GPU Driver Update

You can check out the full patch notes of the Intel Arc driver here. These new drivers also bring optimizations and official support for a few new games. Some of these include Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III, The Talos Principle 2, and Robocop: Rouge City. To update your GPU drivers, check out our dedicated step-by-step tutorial linked here.

What are your thoughts on the new graphics driver update to Intel GPUs? Aren’t the performance gains quite exciting? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Intel
TAGS

Satyam Kumar

146 Posts6 Comments
Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.
Leave a comment
Leave a Reply