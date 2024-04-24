Home > Hardware > 7 Best Budget Graphics Cards for Gaming (2024)

7 Best Budget Graphics Cards for Gaming (2024)

Satyam Kumar
Updated:
comment Comments 0

Graphics cards have increasingly gotten expensive, with the RTX 4090 costing north of $1,500. At some point in the past, the budget graphics card market was quite exciting. AMD and Nvidia used to release something revolutionary even at entry price points. My favorite budget GPUs from the past would be the GTX 1060 and RX 480, launched at $249 and $199, respectively. Well, things aren’t so heavily competitive in the budget GPU market these days. Still, we have discussed many best budget graphics cards up to $350.

Table of Contents

Apart from deciding on which budget GPU is right for your needs, you also need to make sure it is compatible with your build. This includes judging whether the card can fit inside your PC case. You have to ensure that the horizontal & vertical dimensions of your graphics card are compatible with your PC build.

Moreover, you also need to ensure your PSU can supply adequate power to meet your GPU’s needs. Finally, to ensure a seamless upgrade to your shiny new card, go through our handy GPU installation guide here. Without wasting any more time, let’s begin discussing the options:

1. Radeon RX 7600 XT – Best Budget GPU from AMD

gigabyte triple fan gaming oc variant of amd radeon rx 7600 xt good budget gaming graphics card under 350 usd
  • VRAM & Effective Memory Clock: 16GB GDDR6 18 Gbps
  • Boost Core Clock: 2755 MHz [Depends on AIB]
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP): 190W
  • Stream Processors: 2,048
  • Transistor Count: 13,300 Million
  • Manufacturing Process: 6 nm

AMD RX 7600 XT is a compelling graphics card to buy under $350. It has 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, so you do not need to worry about running out of video memory in games. Certain titles, especially modern AAA ones, play better with higher VRAM capacity. This is expected to become even more prevalent as we move forward into the newer generation of games.

The performance is a notch ahead of the RTX 4060, but keep in mind that the RX 7600 XT can still lag behind the RTX 4060 Ti. You can even turn on features such as AFMF (Advanced Fluid Motion Frames) through the driver settings, to double your frames in games with AI frame generation.

Both the ASUS dual variant of the RX 7600 XT features a black theme with brand elements on the backplate. The Sapphire Pulse, on the other hand, has red accents to accentuate the black theme of the GPU. The dual fan models are much smaller in size, making them suitable for smaller cases. If you have a bigger case, you can also go for triple fan models.

ProsCons
Highest VRAM capacity offered at this price128-bit memory interface
Supports AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF)Ray-tracing performance not as good as Nvidia
Max out in-game settings and play at 1440p
AV1 Support for high-quality streaming
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB ($339.99)
ASUS Dual OC Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB ($339.99)

2. GeForce RTX 4060 8GB – Best Budget GPU from NVIDIA

7 Best Budget Graphics Cards for Gaming (2024)
  • VRAM & Effective Memory Clock: 8GB GDDR6 17 Gbps
  • Boost Core Clock: 2460 MHz [Depends on AIB]
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP): 115W
  • CUDA Cores: 3,072
  • Transistor Count: 18,900 million
  • Manufacturing Process: 5 nm

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is Team Green’s best new generation offering under $300. There is not much difference when we compare the raw performance of the RTX 4060 against the previous-gen RTX 3060. So, it is considered by some to be a somewhat disappointing GPU launch. However, it is a decent graphics card for gaming, considering it supports DLSS 3 frame generation. With DLSS 3 enabled, you can play modern games at higher settings too! Even the highly intensive RT Overdrive setting on Cyberpunk 2077 is actually playable on the RTX 4060, thanks to DLSS 3.

It also needs a considerably low amount of power and is rated at 115W TDP. With 8GB VRAM, it is possible to run into issues with video memory running out especially when maxing out games. You may not be able to push 1440p on this graphics card, but it should work out fine for less demanding games. Overall, the RTX 4060 is not too bad of a consideration, especially being available under its launch pricing a few months after its release.

Being a graphics card that doesn’t demand too much power, there are a lot of smaller options on the market. The GPU started dipping under its MSRP at times, making it a better deal than when it was launched. The MSI Ventux 2X variant linked below has an all-black design and dual fans. If you can accommodate a bigger GPU, the Gigabyte Eagle variant features triple fans with WindForce cooling system. It has a grey finish, with blue accents on its fans.

ProsCons
Low power consumption, highly efficient GPURaw performance increase is not significantly impressive compared to RTX 3060
DLSS 3 AI frame generation supportMay run into issues caused by VRAM capacity, especially at 1440p resolution
AV1 Support for high-quality streaming
Optimized performance in ray-tracing
MSI Ventus 2X Black GeForce RTX 4060 8GB ($295.00)
Gigabyte Eagle OC GeForce RTX 4060 8GB ($309.99)

3. AMD Radeon RX 7600

7 Best Budget Graphics Cards for Gaming (2024)
  • VRAM & Effective Memory Clock: 8GB GDDR6 18 Gbps
  • Boost Core Clock: 2655 MHz [Depends on AIB]
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP): 165W
  • Stream Processors: 2,048
  • Transistor Count: 13,300 Million
  • Manufacturing Process: 6 nm

AMD Radeon RX 7600 is Team Red’s answer to the RTX 4060 and offers a bit more value for your money since it’s priced lower. At this price, it’s super tough to find a GPU with high VRAM capacity. The RX 7600 is a good GPU for 1080p gaming. But then again, you won’t be able to max everything out depending on how intensive the game is. Moreover, the raw performance increase is not significant compared to the predecessor RX 6600.

To increase your performance in basically any DX11/ DX12 game, you can also turn on the AFMF feature through driver settings. This will enable AI frame generation, and the overall performance becomes quite satisfactory. This GPU is often going for prices under its launch MSRP, sometimes available at $240-$250 as well.

One of the most affordable Radeon RX 7600 GPUs on the market is the XFX SWFT 210 variant. It has dual fans and a sleek look with a black theme. The backplate features the brand’s logo by being distinctly cut out. For a small premium, the Gigabyte Gaming OC variant listed alongside features triple fans. It features a logo shown on the side of the graphics card with RGB support.

ProsCons
Supports AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF)May run into issues caused by VRAM capacity, especially at 1440p resolution
Suited for 1080p gamingRay-tracing performance not as good as Nvidia
AV1 Support for high-quality streaming
XFX SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7600 8GB ($259.99)
Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 7600 8GB ($269.99)

4. Intel Arc A750 – Best Value for Money Budget GPU

7 Best Budget Graphics Cards for Gaming (2024)
  • VRAM & Effective Memory Clock: 8GB GDDR6 16Gbps
  • Core Clock: 2050 MHz
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP): 225W
  • Xe Cores: 28
  • Ray Tracing Units: 28
  • Transistor Count: 21,700 Million
  • Manufacturing Process: 6 nm

Intel’s venture into the graphics card market is going well, with the Intel Arc A750 being the most attractive GPU to buy around the $200 price point. It has been discounted heavily from its original MSRP of $289. The performance of this graphics card is particularly impressive. After several GPU driver updates, Intel made the Arc A750’s performance competitive against the options listed above. This makes it pretty much the best value-for-money budget GPU in 2024, as long as you don’t mind the negative we are about to discuss.

Though the performance has greatly improved, there may be some stability issues that you may run into. Games such as Starfield and GTA V are known to still have issues with Intel Arc graphics cards. By the way, you need 2x 8-pin GPU power connectors for this graphics card because it has a 225W TDP. I can’t recommend this GPU to everyone. But for its price, as long as you don’t mind tinkering around & being patient, this can be a satisfying GPU to own.

The Acer Predator BiFrost variant linked below features dual fans, but it has hybrid cooling with a ‘vapor chamber’. It looks quite interesting and different from traditional GPU designs. The graphics card from Acer also features RGB lighting with the Predator logo. The other GPU linked below is the Sparkle Titan Arc 750. It features dual fans with a black backplate and fans. The GPU shroud has a blue finish. No AI frame generation technology for Intel GPUs is out yet, but we did hear they were working on something.

ProsCons
Impressive performance for the price, suited well for 1080p gamingMay have stability issues, Arc users need to be patient for driver updates
Supports AV1 for high-quality streamingHigher power consumption than the competition
Not bad in games with ray-tracing
Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 OC ($209.99)
Sparkle Intel Arc A750 Titan OC Edition ($199.99)
Recommended Articles
Nvidia Launches Chat with RTX, an AI Chatbot You Can Run Locally on Windows
Satyam Kumar Feb 14, 2024
AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) Out; Brings Frame Generation to All DX11/DX12 Games
Satyam Kumar Jan 24, 2024
CES 2024: Cooler Master Showcases Prototype GPU Cooler with Mobius Fans
Satyam Kumar Jan 12, 2024

5. AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

PowerColor fighter variant of AMD Radeon RX 6600 budget graphics card under 200 usd
  • VRAM & Effective Memory Clock: 8GB GDDR6 14 Gbps
  • Boost Core Clock: 2491 MHz [Depends on AIB]
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP): 132W
  • Stream Processors: 1,792
  • Transistor Count: 11,100 Million
  • Manufacturing Process: 7 nm

AMD Radeon RX 6600 is Team Red’s affordable offering under $200. Even today, it stands to be a pretty capable budget gaming graphics card suited for 1080p gaming. It is behind by about 20-25% when compared to its successor, the RX 7600. This is our pick from the last-generation GPU lineup, and the RX 6600 originally launched at $329. Today, it is available for under $200.

For 1080p gaming, it will work decently with several modern titles, even at high settings. I consider the RX 6600 the bare minimum to get in 2024 because options under this dramatically go down in how much gaming performance you can get. By the way, the RX 6600 also supports the AMD AFMF technology.

The PowerColor Fighter variant below has dual fans. It has a basic look with a black design and no backplate. Still, it gets the job done and is one of the most affordable RX 6600 GPUs on the market. Next, we have the ASRock Challenger RX 6600 graphics card with dual fans.

ProsCons
Suited for 1080p gamingNo support for AV1 encoding
Supports AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF)
PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($199.99)
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger ($209.99)

6. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB

asus dual variant of nvidia geforce rtx 3050 6gb budget graphics card under 200 dollars
  • VRAM & Effective Memory Clock: 6GB GDDR6
  • Boost Core Clock: 1470 MHz [Depends on AIB]
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP): 70W
  • CUDA Cores: 2,304
  • Transistor Count: 8,700 Million
  • Manufacturing Process: 8 nm

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB is a recent launch by the company. But is it a new GPU? Well, not really, since it is using the older RTX 30 series architecture. The RTX 3050 6GB is less performant than the RTX 3050 8GB, which was originally unveiled before. However, there are some benefits to buying this GPU. It is the cheapest RTX GPU for desktops available currently, so it supports DLSS for image quality and performance enhancements.

The graphics card also comes in at a price much lower than the RTX 3050 8GB, with several brands selling the RTX 3050 6GB for under $200. In terms of performance, I’m somewhat disappointed, to say the least. I hope there are better-performing graphics cards launched in this price bracket later. But, for now, this is what we get from Nvidia at $200! One great thing about the RTX 3050 6GB is that it is perfect for upgrading the GPU in many older builds. It doesn’t require any dedicated PCIe power connectors and simply pulls power from the PCIe slot to operate.

ProsCons
Perfect upgrade for older builds, no PCIe connector requiredPerformance isn’t that great compared to similarly priced options
The most affordable RTX GPU supporting DLSSOnly 6GB VRAM capacity
Decent enough for 1080p gaming at reduced graphics settings
NVENC support for high-quality streaming
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 OC Edition ($169.99)
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3050 Eagle OC ($179.99)

7. Intel Arc A380 – Most Affordable Modern GPU

asrock challenger itx variant of intel arc a380 6gb most affordable budget graphics card
  • VRAM & Effective Memory Clock: 6GB GDDR6 16Gbps
  • Core Clock: 2200 MHz
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP): 75W
  • Xe Cores: 8
  • Ray Tracing Units: 8
  • Transistor Count: 7,200 Million
  • Manufacturing Process: 6 nm

Intel Arc A380 is the most affordable modern GPU available to buy today. I wouldn’t say this card’s performance is entirely desirable, especially in heavy modern games. But this GPU is perfect for entry-level gaming. The Intel Arc A380 has 6GB GDDR6 memory and has a power requirement of 75W. In gaming, the performance is similar to a GTX 1650.

Keep in mind that, like the Arc A750, the Arc A380 also suffers from being a first-generation launch of dedicated Intel GPUs. The drivers are getting better, but you may encounter some stability issues, especially in certain games such as Starfield. But it has extra VRAM while costing less than the aforementioned Nvidia GPU.

There is another dedicated Arc GPU, which is even more affordable, called the Intel Arc A310. The A380 is a better pick since the price difference isn’t too substantial.

ProsCons
Decent for entry-level gamingMay face stability issues
Supports AV1 for high-quality streaming
Four display output ports
ASRock Arc A380 Challenger ITX with Single Fan ($109.99)
Sparkle Intel Arc A380 Genie with Dual Fan ($129.99)

Presently, it has become increasingly hard to judge the best budget graphics card. To make it easier for you as a PC builder looking to decide or upgrade to a new graphics card, refer to our curated list above. I hope it helped you decide which particular GPU under $350 is right for you!

Which graphics card do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below, and do tell us if you have any doubts.

#Tags
#Graphics Cards#NVIDIA

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

10 Best Internal SSDs (M.2 NVMe & SATA) in 2024
10 Best Internal SSDs (M.2 NVMe & SATA) in 2024
Author Beebom Staff
View quick summary
Those looking to build a new system or upgrade their storage drives, we have listed the best NVMe and SATA SSD options that you can get in 2024. While the WD Black SN770 is the best NVMe SSD with its affordable price,  reliability, speed, and DirectStorage support, I would recommend picking up the Crucial T700 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5 support. Check out all the other options in this guide.
7 Best CPUs for Gaming in 2024
7 Best CPUs for Gaming in 2024
Author Beebom Staff
View quick summary
The best gaming CPUs from Intel and AMD are the Core i9-14900K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D respectively in the premium segment. For mid-rangers, the i5-14600K is a really good gaming CPU along with AMD's Ryzen 5 5700X3D for AM4 motherboards. Lastly, budget-centric users can pick up the AMD Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 5 7600, or Intel Core i5-12400.
10 Best RAM for Gaming (DDR4 & DDR5) in 2024
10 Best RAM for Gaming (DDR4 & DDR5) in 2024
Author Beebom Staff
View quick summary
The best kind of RAM to get for DDR5 systems is something with CL30 to CL36 timing. For DDR4, the best kind of RAM is CL16 to CL18. Speeds matter too, such as 6000MHz being sweet spot for DDR5 and 3200MHz/3600MHz for DDR4. In terms of both DDR5 & DDR4 RAM, G.Skill is a very good brand and offers various memory kits suitable for AMD and Intel builds. Memory from the G.Skill brand also ranks the highest among other picks in this guide.
How to Benchmark Your Graphics Card
How to Benchmark Your Graphics Card
Author Beebom Staff
View quick summary
To benchmark your GPU, you can download 3DMark's synthetic benchmark software. It is known to be the gamer's benchmark and has many intensive tests. Then, there is PugetBench content creation benchmark for Adobe's suite of apps. You can also run the Blender GPU benchmark to test your GPU's performance. Also, games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more have in-game benchmarking tools.
This One Piece-Themed Gaming PC Is What Every Anime Fan Need
This One Piece-Themed Gaming PC Is What Every Anime Fan Need
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
Building a gaming PC is a dream for many gamers. And for hardcore One Piece fans like me what's more special is building a One Piece-themed gaming PC to flex on your friends. A Redditor has turned that dream into a reality by making a gaming PC for his little brother. This custom made PC's design included the famed bounty posters of Straw Hat, Luffy's devil fruit designs, and many more.
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super vs AMD RX 7800 XT: Which GPU to Buy?
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super vs AMD RX 7800 XT: Which GPU to Buy?
Author Beebom Staff
View quick summary
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has 16GB of GDDR6 and Nvidia RTX 4070 Super has 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Both offer various advantages, such as AFMF with AMD. Nvidia has a suite of nice-to-have apps such as Chat with RTX. In raw performance, both GPUs stand tall against one another. However, Nvidia has better performance in ray-tracing. Overall, it is up to the user if they prefer the reasons we listed to get RX 7800 XT or RTX 4070 Super. AMD is more value for money, while Nvidia consumes less power.
What Is an AI PC and Should You Buy It in 2024?
What Is an AI PC and Should You Buy It in 2024?
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
The new AI PC era is here. Basically, AI PCs have a special hardware component known as Neural Processing Unit (NPU). They are also designed with a better GPU than previous-generation PCs for the upcoming AI era of computing. While an AI PC can be worth it if there are features that can benefit your work, we are a long way away from the AI PC maturing. So, it's not worth buying an AI PC for now, unless you can take advantage of the features.
Load More