Home > News > Intel Updates Evo Edition Standards for 14th Gen Laptops!

Intel Updates Evo Edition Standards for 14th Gen Laptops!

Satyam Kumar
comment Comments 0
intel updates requirements for intel evo edition certification
Image Courtesy: Intel
In Short
  •  If you see a laptop with the 'Intel Evo edition' badge, it refers to having several modern features that should be in a new PC.
  • 'Intel Evo' standards have been raised, with the launch of Intel 14th Gen processors built on Meteor Lake architecture.
  • Intel Unison, the app that brings an ecosystem for your devices, is becoming even better with wider device support & exciting new features.

Amid all the announcements, Intel is coming with 14th Gen Meteor Lake, and the Intel Evo series is also going through some changes. The Intel Evo certification is receiving a new badge and raised standards for what makes a laptop Intel Evo-certified. The Intel Unison app is also being overhauled with notable new features.

‘Intel Evo Edition’ Explained; 14th Gen Brings Updated Standards

Intel Evo Edition essentially refers to Intel’s high standards that have been set for laptops. If you’re flooded amid the sea of options in 2023, Intel Evo will come to the rescue. Simply looking for the Intel Evo Edition badge on a new laptop will guarantee you receive a machine with several powerful features & reliable specifications. These apply to all aspects including battery life, PC wake-on time, connectivity support, display quality, and more.

With the introduction of a new CPU generation, the standards that make up an Intel Evo edition-certified PC have evolved. Now, artificial intelligence plays a huge role. An integrated NPU chip is a requirement for Intel Evo edition certification now. With the new NPU chip, several AI-related tasks are accelerated.

Offline processing of AI is also possible with the NPU. The laptop should be capable of AI features such as Microsoft Studio Effects, automatic screen dimming based on where the user is looking, automatic locking if the user leaves the vicinity of the PC, and more.

requirements for intel evo edition certification
Image Courtesy: Intel

Moreover, Intel Evo Edition-certified laptops will provide 10+ hours of real-world battery life. These Intel laptops will also start in less than <1.5 seconds, which is Intel’s target so that it can call the feature ‘Instant On.’ The new Evo laptop also has to provide 4 hours of battery life in 30 minutes of charging, so fast charging is a must-have, too.

Intel is also introducing a new test called ‘Cool Quieter Performance.’ Essentially, the company wants to have a standard for how loud the fans of an Intel 14th Gen laptop should get.

There are a few other hardware requirements. These include having a bright FHD+ screen, 1080p webcam, an EPEAT Silver certification (which refers to the electronics product being quite sustainable), WiFi 6E networking, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C support, Dual Channel RAM, and PCIe SSD. Overall, the latest Intel Evo edition laptops are going to be quite impressive! Check out all the requirements above.

Recommended Articles
How to Install and Use Intel Unison on Any Windows 11 PC
Arjun Sha Jan 12, 2023
Microsoft ‘Hudson Valley’ Windows to Be AI-Focused with 2024 Release
Satyam Kumar Dec 7, 2023

Intel Unison App to Become Even Better

What exactly is Intel Unison? It is Intel’s attempt at making an ecosystem, and the Unison app does have many awesome features. Intel Unison is an app that works across devices to unify your computing experience essentially. Its notable features include transferring files between your phone & PC, making calls, and more.

So, how is Intel making the Unison app even better? Firstly, Intel is introducing wider device support for the app. Now, Intel says ‘any phone and tablet tablet’ can get Intel Unison and be part of your computing ecosystem.

intel unison app new features
Image Courtesy: Intel

Moreover, the Intel Unison app on tablets will let you share the tablet’s screen with your PC. Then, the tablet can act as a secondary monitor for your PC. The major upcoming features are Universal Control and Swift Connect. These new features will launch between mid-February and early April next year.

Swift Connect allows for seamless connection to various devices. Universal Control will be a killer feature, allowing users to control all their devices with a single set of peripherals (keyboard + mouse). Overall, the Intel Unison app combined with the latest Intel Evo edition 14th Gen processor will give you the most innovative Windows PC experience. Are you excited for the future of computing? Let us know in the comments below!

#Tags
#intel 14th gen#Intel Unison

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Begins; Check Start Time and Free Daily Rewards
#Fortnite
Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Begins; Check Start Time and Free Daily Rewards
Author Ishan Adhikary
View quick summary
Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is here with lots of free daily rewards, quests and a new limited-time event. You can unwrap a present daily for 14 days. The unwrapped gifts include cosmetics like Winterfest Bushranger and Holiday Boxy Outfits. There will be winter exclusive weapons in the battle royale game mode too.
Read full article
Intel Officially Launches Core Ultra CPUs for Laptops; All Details Here
#Intel #intel 14th gen
Intel Officially Launches Core Ultra CPUs for Laptops; All Details Here
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Intel has officially launched Meteor Lake 14th-generation processors for laptops. The latest features include Intel 4 manufacturing process, NPU chip for AI processing, Arc integrated graphics on H-Series for extremely capable GPU performance, and a new type of core called LP E-core. The availability begins from December 14th, 2023. Intel has also rebranded its chips, now calling the higher-end models as Intel Core Ultra, and the base variants as Intel Core.
Read full article
Realme C67 5G Phone Launched in India at Under Rs 15,000
#5G smartphones #Realme
Realme C67 5G Phone Launched in India at Under Rs 15,000
Author Vanshika Malhotra
View quick summary
Realme has launched a new phone under its C series called the Realme C67 in India. This is the first 5G smartphone under the lineup and comes with features like a 120Hz display, 33W fast charging, 50MP cameras, and more. The smartphone falls under Rs 15,000 and will be available via Flipkart and the company's website, starting December 20. The early sale will happen on December 16.
Read full article
Apple Now Selling USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Case in India; Check out the Price!
#AirPods Pro 2 #Apple
Apple Now Selling USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Case in India; Check out the Price!
Author Vanshika Malhotra
View quick summary
Apple recently launched the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 and has now started selling the standalone USB-C charging case in India. This will help people with the Lightning port-supported AirPods Pro 2 to easily switch to the charging case with a USB Type-C port. It is priced at Rs 9,990.
Read full article
Instagram's 'Notes' Now Supports Short Videos; Here's How This Works!
#Instagram
Instagram's 'Notes' Now Supports Short Videos; Here's How This Works!
Author Vanshika Malhotra
View quick summary
Instagram's Notes feature, which allows you to upload text-based disappearing status, has got a new update and now supports short videos. This will allow you upload a 2-second video and share with people. Video Notes can currently be shared with close friends and mutual followers and can will disappear after 24 hours.
Read full article
Honkai Star Rail: 3 New Characters Revealed in Latest Drip Marketing Campaign
#Honkai Star Rail #Honkai Star Rail 2.0
Honkai Star Rail: 3 New Characters Revealed in Latest Drip Marketing Campaign
Author Sanmay Chakrabarti
View quick summary
Honkai Star Rail's latest drip marketing campaign revealed three new characters — Sparkle, Misha and Black Swan. All three characters will likely feature in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, which is also set to release Penacony. The drip marketing campaign also hints about Acheron not featuring in the 2.0 banners, however she will play a big role in the Penacony Trailblazer missions.
Read full article
Apple Strikes Back; Beeper Mini Is down Once Again!
#Beeper Mini #iMessage
Apple Strikes Back; Beeper Mini Is down Once Again!
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Beeper Mini is a new Android app which brought Apple's iMessage to Android. But the app has gone down once again. It looks like Apple is persistent with its efforts to stop iMessage from working on Android. About 5% of users are experiencing the bug, reportedly caused by Apple's continued efforts. On X (formerly Twitter), Beeper has suggested uninstalling & reinstalling the application to fix the issue while it works on a solution.
Read full article
Load More