Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for May 2022

Following a myriad of teasers and building a massive hype around its new Tensor chipset, Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro late last year. Now, the Mountain View giant may be aiming to launch its next-gen smartphone in its mid-range a-series, the Pixel 6a. Moreover, the company might also launch a smartwatch alongside the device at its next Google I/O event, as per recent rumors.

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped

Google Pixel 6a

Starting with the Google Pixel 6a, rumors about the device have already surfaced online since the launch of the company’s flagship models last year. We even saw some high-quality renders of the Pixel 6a show up online, giving us the first look at its potential design.

Now, as per reputable tipster Max Jambor, Google has scheduled to launch the Pixel 6a sometime in May 2022. The tipster recently took to Twitter to report the same and hinted that the company might launch the device during its Google I/O 2022 event, which usually kicks off in early May every year. Pixel 6A scheduled for May— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

Although not much is known about the specs and features of the Pixel 6a as of now, the renders suggest that it might feature a Pixel 6-like design with a horizontal rear camera “visor”. However, unlike the flagship models, the mid-range Pixel 6a might come with a downgraded set of cameras. As per earlier reports, the device might include a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor instead of the 50MP Samsung GN1 lens on the Pixel 6 series.

Another notable change in the Pixel 6a might include the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack, which would make it the first Pixel a-series device without a headphone jack. Other than this, previous reports suggested that the Pixel 6a could feature the same Google Tensor chipset as its elder siblings. However, other details about the device remain under wraps as of now.

Pixel Watch

Apart from launching the Pixel 6a, Google is apparently planning to launch its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, in the market very soon. Tipster Jon Prosser previously leaked some high-quality renders of the alleged Pixel Watch, showcasing the device with orange, grey, and blue watch straps and a black, circular dial.

Now, Prosser recently took to Twitter that Google might launch the device in the market at the same time as the Pixel 6a. In fact, the tipster even provided an exact date for the Pixel Watch launch. So, as per Prosser, Google is “planning on launching” the Pixel Watch on 26th May. Nonetheless, he also warned that “Google is known for pushing back dates”, and so there is a chance that the launch might get delayed. Pixel Watch 👇



I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it.



This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes.



Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

Anyhow, May 2022 would be an exciting month for Pixel enthusiasts as the company could launch the above-mentioned products alongside other advanced technologies during its Google I/O 2022 event. So yes, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts about the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch in the comments below.