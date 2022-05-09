Pixel 6a Might Reportedly Be Coming to India as Private Testing Begins

Following the launch of the Pixel 6 series last year, rumors about the affordable Pixel 6a started showing up, and we have seen a number of rumors for this budget-centric smartphone since then. Now, according to a recent report, Google has started testing the rumored Pixel 6a in India, which means an Indian launch could happen soon. Check out the details right below.

Google Starts Private Testing Pixel 6a in India?

A few days back, reputable Indian tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to exclusively report that Google has started the serial production of the Google Pixel 6a in “several Asian countries” ahead of its official launch at Google I/O 2022, which is scheduled to kick off on May 11. You can check out the tweet right here.

Following his initial tweet, Sharma recently shared another tweet (attached below), reporting that Google has started private testing a new Pixel device in India. Although the moniker of the device being tested is currently under wraps, the tipster says that “there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a.” [Exclusive] A new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a.#Google #Pixel6a #GooglePixel6a— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 9, 2022

If this is true, then it would be after two years that a Pixel device will launch in India. The last Pixel device to launch in India was the Pixel 4a back in 2020.

It is also revealed that while Google could unveil the Pixel 6a during its upcoming event, the smartphone might not go on sale until July 28, as per reports. Furthermore, considering the device is allegedly being privately tested in India, it seems like Google will launch the device in more markets this year. To recall, the Pixel 5a was exclusive to the US and Japan.

As for the specs and features, the Pixel 6a is rumored to pack the same Google Tensor chipset as its elder siblings. It is also said to feature the same design as the Pixel 6 but with downgraded cameras. The price is also expected to be much lower than the flagship-grade models. The phone could also support a high refresh rate and will run Android 12 out of the box. Other details are currently under wraps. However, stay tuned for the official unveiling of the Pixel 6a, possibly on May 11 to learn about the device entirely.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles