Google Pixel 6a First Leaked Renders Show A Pixel 6-esque Design

Google recently introduced the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro with radical changes. And now, it’s time to put focus on the lineup’s mid-range offering — the Pixel 6a — as we have ourselves the first rendered images of the same. Here’s a look at how the upcoming Pixel phone might be like.

Google Pixel 6a First Look

As per a popular leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), the Pixel 6a is expected to carry the same design as the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro. We are likely to see the same huge rear camera hump and a center-placed punch-hole display. You can also see the Pixel 6-inspired dual-color scheme. So… Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel6a! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

The black camera strip is seen sporting dual rear cameras and an LED flash. The back panel is home to the “G” logo. A glass back panel is also expected.

The phone is also seen with volume and power buttons on the right side, a SIM tray slot on the left side, a USB Type-C port (along with speaker and microphone grille) at the bottom end. The phone, much like its elder siblings won’t come with a 3.5mm audio jack. If this happens, it would be a first for a Pixel “a” phone to come without it.

Additionally, the Pixel 6a is expected to measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm and possibly get 6.2-inch screen size. This is smaller as compared to the vanilla Pixel 6, which has a 6.4-inch display.

Google Pixel 6a Expected Specs

While we lack information on the Pixel 6a spec sheet, we do have some speculations. It is suggested that the Pixel 6a will be powered by a new mid-range Tensor chip or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It could house a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor similar to the Pixel 6.

Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles

We can expect it to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Android 12, up to 3 years of software updates, and more. Much like the Pixel 6 phones, the 6a is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for price, we can expect it to fall under Rs 40,000.

Since these are early rumors, it’s best to take them with a grain of salt and wait for some official details. For more updates, stay tuned.

Featured Image courtesy: OnLeaks/91Mobiles