Google Pixel Watch Alleged Images Leak Online; This is How it Could Look Like

Google has been rumored to launch its first-ever smartwatch for a while now, and we recently learned that it is being planned for a 2022 release. Now, soon after, the first-ever images of the Google smartwatch have been leaked online, giving us a look at what it will look like. Let’s check out the circular Google Pixel Watch that might compete against the Apple Watch next year.

Here’s the Google Pixel Watch First Look

As per leaked marketing images of the alleged Pixel Watch (courtesy of YouTuber Jon Prosser), it is expected to come with a circular dial with a bezel-less display. In the images, the smartwatch is seen with a single big button on its right side. This could possibly be for easy navigation and interaction. Additionally, we expect the watch to come with bright-colored bands, including orange, blue, and white. From the looks of it, the smartwatch does appear good-looking.

For those who haven’t been keeping track, this is the information Prosser had previously revealed via another YouTube video around seven months ago. Hence, there are chances this might turn true for the Google Pixel Watch.

We don’t know for sure the exact name of the Google smartwatch. However, multiple references to “Pixel Watch” prove it might be called the same. The Google Pixel Watch is expected to launch in the first half of 2022. It was earlier expected to launch alongside the Pixel 6, but that didn’t happen, possibly due to the global chip shortage.

As for other details, the Pixel Watch is said to have the codename “Rohan” and could come with features such as a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, ECG monitoring support, and more. Google Pixel Watch is being developed by the Pixel hardware team and not the Fitbit team.

Further, Google is also planning to make use of its Fitbit acquisition and introduce a Fitbit-Wear OS integration, which could debut on the Pixel Watch. It could be part of the Wear OS 3 update. One thing to note here is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 already has the Wear OS 3 build with Samsung One UI on top.

In addition to this, Prosser reveals that Google’s first foldable Pixel is not canceled as opposed to the previous leak. It remains to be seen when it will see the light of the day. Since these details aren’t from Google, we need to take them with a pinch of salt and wait for official confirmation from the company itself. How do you find the design of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, though? Do let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser/YouTube