Upcoming Google Pixel 6a Might Miss out on This Pixel 6 Camera Feature

After Google launched its much-hyped Pixel 6 series last year, rumors and leaks about the budget-friendly Pixel 6a started showing up on social media. Since then, we have seen many reports about the Pixel 6a, revealing some details about the upcoming Google device. Now, a new report suggests that the Pixel 6a might miss out on a camera feature available on the Pixel 6 series. Check out the details below.

Pixel 6a to Miss out on Motion Mode!

With the launch of its Pixel 6 series, Google introduced several new camera features, including the nifty Magic Eraser and a Motion Mode. While the Magic Eraser easily removes unwanted objects from an image, the Motion Mode combines multiple images to add a mesmerizing motion blur effect to images.

However, according to recent reports, the upcoming Google Pixel 6a might not support the Motion Mode feature as the device is expected to feature downgraded cameras, unlike its elder siblings.

As discovered by a Polish developer named Kuba Wojciechowski (via XDA Developers), the code for showing Pixel Tips about Motion Mode on Pixel devices excludes devices with the codename “bluejay.” Now, this is the codename of the Pixel 6a which showed up on a US carrier’s inventory recently along with the Pixel Watch.

Hence, there are chances that the Pixel 6a will not support the Motion Mode feature. This might be due to the fact that the company is expected to include older camera sensors, which were present on devices like the Pixel 3 and 5a, instead of the new ones from the latest Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Although it is disappointing, this could be a decision to cut costs given that the Pixel 6a would be a budget-friendly device. However, the good news is that the Pixel 6a will reportedly come with the same, powerful Google Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It is also expected to feature a similar design.

Google Pixel 6a is expected to debut sometime next month, along with the Pixel Watch, possibly during the Google I/O 2022 event. So, stay tuned for further details, and let us know your thoughts on the exclusion of a nifty camera feature on the Pixel 6a.