Google Pixel 6a Officially Confirmed to Launch in India “Later in 2022”

Google has refrained from launching its flagship and budget Pixel devices in India over the past two years. The last Pixel phone to launch in the country was the Pixel 4a back in 2020. However, it is going to change this year with the company’s latest budget-centric Pixel 6a, which was unveiled at the Google I/O 2022, as the Mountain View giant prepares to launch the device in India. Check out the details below to find out more!

Pixel 6a Confirmed to Launch to India

Following a myriad of leaks and rumors, Google finally unveiled its budget-focused Pixel 6a along with the Pixel Buds Pro and a sneak peek at the Pixel tablet yesterday. The company not only revealed the launch date of the device, which is July 28, but also provided a long list of countries where the Pixel 6a would be available upon launch.

In the official documentation, Google mentioned several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and more, but not India. Hence, in our launch story, we mentioned that the Pixel 6a will not launch in India.

However, as per an official tweet (attached below), Google has now confirmed that it will launch the Pixel 6a in India in the latter half of 2022. Although the company did not share an exact timeline, Google reportedly said that following the launch of the Pixel 6a in 12 global markets in July, it will launch the device in India at a later date. We’re so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year 🫶

More details 🔜#GoogleIO https://t.co/WsYLhBu6ud — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 11, 2022

This will mark the launch of the first Pixel device in India in two whole years as Google has not launched a Pixel smartphone in the country, since the Pixel 4a, due to heavy competition in the budget segment from companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus, and due to many hardware restrictions in India. While the Pixel 5a was exclusive to the US and Japan, Google did not launch its flagship Pixel 6 series in India citing chip supply issues.

Hence, the launch of the Pixel 6a in India, even though delayed, could help Google capture a significant share of the country’s mid-premium smartphone segment. It comes with the powerful Google Tensor chip, a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display, dual-cameras, and more.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Google has not revealed the price of the Pixel 6a in India. The company launched the device at a price of $449, which is roughly Rs 34,700. If Google manages to keep the device under the Rs 40,000-mark, the Pixel 6a could be an attractive offering in the price segment.

So, are you excited about the fact that the Pixel 6a will launch in India? Would you get the device following its launch? Let us know your thoughts and opinions on the topic in the comments below.