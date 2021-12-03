Google’s First Pixel Watch Could Launch in 2022

Google has had a companion platform for smartwatches dubbed Wear OS since 2014. However, the Mountain View giant has not launched its smartwatch to date. Nonetheless, a recent report suggests that the company is now finally working on an in-house wearable, which will launch as an Apple Watch competitor in 2022.

The report comes from Insider and says that the upcoming Google smartwatch is being developed by the company’s Pixel hardware team, which is separate from Fitbit that Google acquired for $2.1 billion. The Google smartwatch is confirmed to have an internal codename of “Rohan”, though we do not know yet whether Google will call it the “Pixel Watch” at launch or not.

However, what we know is that the upcoming smartwatch will be different than Fitbit wearables as it will be more than a fitness-focused smart band. As per the report, the upcoming Google smartwatch will most likely compete with Apple’s offering in the wearables market, and it will pack various advanced features like heart rate monitoring, ECG, and more.

Google is also reportedly working to debut Fitbit integration into Wear OS, codenamed “Nightlight”, with the launch of the smartwatch next year. The company is currently developing the next-gen platform for smartwatches dubbed Wear OS 3, which will presumably debut with its in-house smartwatch. However, it is worth mentioning that we have already seen a glimpse of Wear OS 3 earlier when Google partnered with Samsung to develop the Wear OS-based One UI skin, exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Now, coming to the availability of the Google smartwatch, it will reportedly launch sometime during 2022 and will be priced more than Fitbit watches. So, we can expect the wearable to compete with the Apple Watch and help Google establish its presence in the wearables sector. Do you think Google can finally make a worthy Android smartwatch? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.